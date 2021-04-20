After Dark Promo: 10-15% Off TVs, Fridges & Laundry

It’s sale time at The Good Guys TONIGHT! Mark your calendars because the electronics retailer is running an After Dark Promo, slashing up to 15% off major appliances.

The sale will run from 6pm Tuesday 20, April until 6am Wednesday 21, April (AEST). Discounts will be available with the promo code: SALE1015.

So, what’s on sale? Everything!

Shop the After Dark Sale online with The Good Guys. Use Promo Code:SALE1015 Shop Online Sale available online from 6pm Tues 20th to 6am Wed 21st April 2021(AEST)

Advertisement

The Good Guys After Dark Deals 2021

Here’s a round-up of deals available in The Good Guys After Dark Sale:

TVs & TV accessories: Get 15% off

Snag a bargain on a range of televisions including OLED TVs, QLED TVs, Smart TVs, 4K TVs and 8K TVs.

Computers & tablets: Save up to 15%

Savings are available on a range of laptops, desktops, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets and gaming consoles.

Headphones and home audio: Get 15% off

Get discounts on wireless headphones and noise-cancelling headphones as well as digital radios, portable Bluetooth speakers, and home audio equipment.

Small kitchen appliances: Get 15% off

Save on coffee machines, slow cookers, blenders, toasters, kettles and other benchtop appliances.

Fridges: Get 10% off

Get a cool 10% off on fridges, including top and bottom-mount models, French door fridges, and side-by-side fridges.

Washing machines: Get 10% off

Snap yourself a deal on a new washer, whether you’re looking for a front loader or top load washing machine, washer dryer combo, dual load, or auto dosing washing machine.

Cooking appliances & dishwashers: Get 10% off

Discounts available on fully integrated, built-in, freestanding, and drawer dishwashers, plus other cooking appliances like ovens.

Microwaves: Get 10% off

Snag a bargain on microwaves from brands like Samsung, Panasonic, LG and Sharp.

Floorcare: Get 10% off

Save on vacuums, steam mops, and floor cleaners.

Phones: Get 10% off

Save on new iPhones and Androids, plus unlocked mobile phones, pre-paid mobile phones and smartwatches.

After Dark Sale – 12 hours only The Good Guys’s After Dark Sale is here! Save up to 10-15% on a huge range. Use Promo Code: SALE1015. Sale available 6PM Tues 20.04.21 – 6AM Wed 21.04.21 (AEST). T&Cs Apply. Shop Online Now

Picture credits: Sergey Ryzhov/Shutterstock.com.