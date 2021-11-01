ALDI sells boho hanging chair & Christmas lights in Special Buys

Christmas is near and ALDI is spreading the festive cheer in its Special Buys which include Christmas lights and outdoor furniture this week.

From Wednesday, 03 November, the discount supermarket will be slinging some festive decorations including a cute solar LED reindeer with sleigh outdoor display for just $79.99 (available exclusively online). ALDI will also be selling a boho hanging lounge chair (pictured).

Boho Hanging Lounge Chair − $59.99

It’s the perfect Wayfair dupe for nearly half the price! It comes with a powder-coated steel frame, a polycotton weave, and a 110kg capacity.

Solar LED Reindeer & Sleigh − $79.99

This solar-powered flying reindeer with sleigh includes 90 white LEDs.

Here are some other Christmas lights and decorations in Special Buys at ALDI this week:

Solar LED Penguin Family Lights − $79.99

The three solar LED penguins feature distinctive orange beaks and 160 white LEDs. They also come with ground pegs so you can secure your penguins in your favourite spot.

Solar LED Pop-Up Snowman − $79.99

Is your outdoor area looking a little dull? You can brighten up your garden with this giant colourful snowman!

White Willow Tree Light − $129

This standing 240cm white willow tree features 810 white LEDs.

Solar Jewelled Stag Light − $199

This stylish 1.4m jewelled stag light comes fitted with 270 bright white LEDs.

600 Low-Voltage LED Fairy Lights − $24.99

These fairy lights feature 600 individual light bulbs and eight light functions.

LED Solar Santa ‘Stop Here’ Sign − $6.99

This festive stop sign is 45cm in height, including the stake.

LED Solar Candy Cane Lights − $14.99

This four-pack of LED candy cane lights comes in two colour options including Candy Cane Red and Candy Cane Multi.

ALDI’s latest Special Buys also include Christmas trees, other festive decorations, retro toys, outdoor furniture, and beachwear. Keep in mind that Special Buys are only available while stocks last. You can check the Special Buys Stock Checker on ALDI’s website for stock availability in stores in your area.

