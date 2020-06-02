Advertisement

If the chilly weather is giving you cold feet, ALDI is coming to the rescue. The discount supermarket is selling fire pits as part of its Special Buys starting tomorrow (June 3).

Yes, fire pits! For anyone who likes to spend time outdoors, this is an absolute godsend to keep you warm and help you weather the winter chill. The price tag on most models is not too shabby either. The cheapest model from the range is this Metal Fire Pit which will be on sale for $99.99.

The range also includes a 1800W Electric Fireplace Heater for $129.

There is also a 2400W Radiant Heater up for grabs, for $59.99.

Plus, this 2000W DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater for $129.

This week’s ALDI Special Buys also include electric blankets and an Alfresco Strip Heater for $179, while stock lasts.



Picture credits: Graham parton, Shutterstock.com.