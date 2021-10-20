ALDI slings 65-inch 4K TV & Bluetooth soundbar in Special Buys

ALDI is launching another range of home entertainment Special Buys just in time for Christmas, including a Bauhn smart TV with 4K resolution for just $699.

The 65-inch Bauhn TV is powered by WebOS and features a voice assistant on the Magic Remote and quick access to streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. It also has a Record Live TV function and High Dynamic Range (HDR) to support 4K resolution. ALDI’s home entertainment sale starts on Saturday, 23 October. Some items may not be available in New South Wales due to COVID-19 restrictions.

If you’re looking for something smaller, the discount supermarket will also be slinging a 32-inch Bauhn Full HD Android TV for $279. This model also comes with a voice assistant and smart connectivity for instant access to your favourite streaming apps.

Other bargains available in the seasonal sale include this 2.0 Bluetooth Soundbar for $99.99. It comes with smart connectivity, USB media playback, remote control, as well as HDMI and AUX inputs, and optical and coaxial audio inputs.

There’s also this indoor antenna with a slimline design to fit within your home interior for $29.99. It comes with an adjustable bracket to fit most flat-panel TVs.

ALDI’s latest Special Buys also include various assorted accessories including a low-profile TV bracket, a four-way powerboard, and connection cables. Keep in mind that Special Buys are only available while stocks last. You can check the Special Buys Stock Checker on ALDI’s website for stock availability in stores in your area.