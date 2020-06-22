This is not a drill: ALDI selling a mini pizza oven for $149!

Advertisement

Keen to get a pizza the action? Well, you’re in luck because ALDI is once again delivering the goods, with a range of affordable kitchen gadgets to make our Italian cuisine dreams come true.

This week, ALDI is slinging a mini pizza oven for only $149, in its Special Buys, starting June 24. Well, it’s actually a 23L air fryer oven with pizza function, but that’s just semantics. This nifty appliance can not only make you pizza, but also dehydrate, air fry, and roast a chicken! Plus, it can comfortably fit on any kitchen benchtop. It’s the stuff dreams are made of, if you ask us.

And, if pasta is calling your name, ALDI also has you covered with a range of pasta making accessories, including this stainless steel pasta maker for only $19.99!

Other items available in ALDI’s Special Buys this week include this DeLonghi Distinta Espresso machine for $149.

As well as this extendable sink colander for $9.99.

Plus, this stainless steel frying pan for $19.99.

This week’s Special Buys kick-off on Wednesday 24 June, while stocks last.