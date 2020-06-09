Work it! ALDI is selling a rowing machine for $349 this week

Advertisement

Looking to loose that iso bulge, but don’t want to deal with gym crowds? Fret not, ALDI has got you covered. The discount supermarket is selling home gym equipment, as part of its Special Buys starting this Saturday (June 13).

The hot ticket item from the range is this Air Rower, on sale for $349. The machine features eight levels of resistance, a computer function to track vitals and performance and can be folded away after your sweat session. It also comes with a one-year warranty, which is not too shabby. Rowing machines normally retail for more than 1,500 full price.

The sale has sent diehard ALDI fans into meltdown, after it was announced on social media. The ALDI sale also includes this three-piece foam roller for $14.99.

There is also this assorted home fitness pack to build a door gym or sit up bar. Assorted items are on sale for $7.99 each.

Plus, a resistance tube set for $9.99.

This week’s ALDI Special Buys also include compression pants, men’s and women’s sportswear; including a puffer vest for only $19.99 and lightweight gym shoes for $19.99. The fitness sale will officially kick off on Saturday 13 June, while stocks lasts.

Picture credits: Ken Wolter, Shutterstock.com.