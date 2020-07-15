If you like savings and big brands (let’s be honest, who doesn’t), then gather up your pennies, because Big W is launching its Big Brands sale on Thursday (July 16), with discounts of up to 50% available on electronics, homewares, beauty, fitness, pet stuff and more.

Brands included in the two-week sale (offer ends July 29) include iRobot, Dyson, Breville, Russell Hobbs, Nespresso, PS4 and more. Here’s a round-up of the best deals available in-stores and online:

Cleaning appliances

Dyson V7 Animal Origin – $449* (save $240)

This is the cord-free, hassle-free vacuum you didn’t know you needed. It has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum, 15 cyclones to capture all fine particles and dust, and offers up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction action. This model comes packaged with a direct drive cleaner head, mini motorised tool, combination tool and docking station. We’re sold!

iRobot 606 Roomba Vacuum – $399* (save $100)

If you want clean floors everyday, this iRobot Roomba model can certainly give you that. It features a three-stage cleaning system with Dirt Detect sensors that find and capture dirt, dust and all types of hair and larger debris from hard floors and carpets. It works on all floor types and sweeps wall edges, corners, and under sofas and chairs. What more could you want?

Shark Steam Mop – $99*

This steam mop can help you cut through stuck-on messes and clean and sanitise your floors, with just the power of steam, and no chemicals or residue. It’s on sale for under $100, so an absolute steal.

Kitchen appliances

Breville Slow Cooker – $119* (save $30)

This family-size slow cooker is dubbed ‘the flavour maker’ because it sears and slow cooks your foods to retain those rich caramelised or spicy flavours. It comes with low, high and auto-heat settings, to cook all your stews and casseroles with ease.

Russell Hobbs Air Fryer – $119* (save $30)

If you don’t already have an air fryer, you’re late to the game. Gone are the days of frying food with oil. An air fryer can help you cook French fries, roasts, fried chicken, cakes and all sorts of other delicious foods using circulating hot air.

Nespresso Coffee Machine – $149* (save $100)

This coffee maker uses centrifusion technology and capsule barcode-reading, to brew any type of coffee you like, at the touch of a button. It also features automatic opening and closing, as well as a movable water tank to fit onto any bench space.

Gaming

PS4, 500GB Slim Console – $399*

This new-look, slimmer PlayStation 4 features a new intuitive interface which allows you to better organise your games and apps and to invite more players to the fray. It allows you to stream games to your PC or Mac, PlayStation Vita or Sony Xperia device using Wi-Fi, so that you never have to be tied to the TV ever again. Sound good?

Stealth Cruiser, Commander or Challenger Headset – $49 each*

This gaming headset is fitted with a removable mic, speaker drivers with directional sound and enhanced comfort features, to take your online gaming experience with the squad to the next level.

Fitness

York Active 100 Exercise Bike – $149*

Range of MB Active by Michelle Bridges – from $10*

Fila Fitness Trampoline – $49*

Beauty

30% off Vaseline

40% off L’Oreal

50% off Sukin

Pet stuff

Stuft ‘Drowsy’ Pet Bedding – from $15*

Optimum Premium Dog and Cat Food – from $14*

Pedigree Dog Food – from $21*

Picture credits: Daria Nipot, Shutterstock.com.

*Offer ends July 29.