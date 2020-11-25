Black Friday is upon us and we’re already seeing retailers spin some massive discounts to kick-off the silly retail season. To help you skip the queue, we’ve compiled a cheat sheet on some of the biggest deals on kitchen and home appliances. Happy shopping!

Best Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals

Lavazza Desea Black Ink Capsule Coffee Machine ─ $209*, down from $299*

To help save time and money on your morning coffee, The Good Guys is offering 30% off discounts on certain Lavazza coffee machines. One of the models to snag is the Lavazza Desea Black Ink Capsule Coffee Machine. It comes with five milk-based recipes and four different coffee sizes to choose from. Other features include:

Milk frothing functions

Adjustable cup rack

Used capsules drawer capacity: 10

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Dark Chrome & Aeroccino3 ─ $269.10*, down from $379*

Coffee fiends can drink more than $100 worth of savings on Nespresso’s Vertuo Aeroccino3 machines, with the brand skimming an extra 10% off their SAVE $80 Black Friday sale if you buy a Vertuo machine as part of an Aeroccino3 bundle. There’s also 15% off Nespresso accessories, as well as free pre-selected coffees up for grabs when you buy from the Original Line or Vertuo Line.

One of the models available is the Vertuo Next Deluxe Dark Chrome & Aeroccino3 (pictured). This compact kitchen appliance can brew five different coffee sizes and includes a separate Aeroccino3 frother to create hot or cold milk froth. You can check out Nespresso Black Friday sales at your local Nespresso boutique, or by heading to the website. The deals will run until Tuesday, December 1.

Some other Nespresso Black Friday discounts include:

Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother: $84.15 ($99 RRP*)

Nespresso Vertuo Next White Aeroccino3: $224.10 ($329 RRP*)

Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Classic Black & Aeroccino3: $251.10 ($359 RRP*)

Beko Automatic Coffee Machine ─ $405*, down from $499*

There aren’t many coffee machines currently available in Appliance Online’s Black Friday sales, but there is the Beko automatic coffee machine. It has a few nifty functions, some of which you’ll find in much pricier models. Some include:

Built-in grinder with five coarseness settings

Manual milk frother

Adjustable nozzle height

Best Black Friday Dishwasher Deals

Akai Freestanding Dishwasher ─ $379*, down from $699*

It’s not super easy to spot a dishwasher for under $1,000, but there are a few gems like this Akai model on Appliances Online. This cheap dishwasher is currently available at 46% off and comes with many of the same standard features, including 12 place settings. Some functions include:

4-star water rating and 3.5-star energy efficiency rating

Four programs

Height adjustable upper basket

Antiflood protection

Kogan Series 9 Freestanding Dishwasher ─ $449*, down from $899*

Kogan is pretty hard to beat when it comes to discounts, with especially bigger deals available on its own branded products. This Kogan dishwasher is just one example, now available at 50% off.

It contains 15 place settings and has a 5-star water rating & 4-star energy efficiency rating. Features include:

Cutlery tray and two baskets

Six wash programs

Stainless-steel filter

Beko Semi-Integrated Dishwasher ─ $527*, down from $1,149*

Make sure to check out Appliances Online for discounts on big-name brands. Available for about $600 cheaper than its original price, this Beko dishwasher comes with 14 place settings and nine programs. Other features include:

Baby Protect Program: adds an extra-hot rinse to disinfect items inside the dishwasher

5.5-star water rating and 3-star energy efficiency rating

Advertisement

Best Black Friday Fridge Deals

Beko 407L Bottom Mount Fridge ─ $708*, down from $999*

Beko is one of a few budget-friendly brands for fridges, especially if you buy through retailers like Appliances Online that usually offer discounts year-round. This Black Friday deal comes with a 281L fridge capacity and 126L worth of freezer storage. It has a 3.5-star energy efficiency rating and includes features such as:

NeoFrost Cooling Technology

Active Fresh Blue Light

IonGuard

LG 516L Top Mount Refrigerator ─ $888*, down from $1,149*

There are a few cool deals on fridges from The Good Guys Black Friday sales, including this LG 516L top mount refrigerator. This has a 4-star energy efficiency rating and provides a 361L fridge capacity and 155L worth of freezer storage. Features include:

Door Cooling: cools the front of the fridge and the door basket area up to 35% faster, according to the brand

LINEARCooling: keeps food fresher by letting air flow from the rear and front ceiling vents

Adjustable ice tray

Mitsubishi Electric 420L Top Mount Fridge ─ $989*, down from $1,489*

Fridges with at least a 4-star energy efficiency rating are a good start if you’re looking to minimise your power bills. While higher-rated fridges are usually much more expensive, you can find savings of just over $500 on Appliances Online.

This Mitsubishi Electric 420L top mount fridge is one of the deals currently available and contains a 296L fridge capacity and 124L freezer capacity. Other useful specs include:

4-star energy efficiency rating

Twist ice maker

Adjustable shelves

Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 710 ─ $359*, down from $1,008*

If you missed out on ALDI’s vacuum sale, you can now push your online shopping cart straight to Amazon to sweep 45% off Ecovacs robot vacuums.

You can save up to $649 on models like the DEEBOT OZMO 710 (pictured), which provides a 110-minute runtime and 520ml dustbin capacity. Other features include:

Smart Navi 2.0 Mapping Technology

Voice reporting

Time scheduling

Google Home & Amazon Echo compatibility

Amazon is also swinging $400 off the DEEBOT OZMO T8, which will be on sale for $899. This 2-in-1 mop and vacuum robot cleaner offers a 180-minute maximum runtime and is claimed to remove up to 99.26% of bacteria.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum ─ $379*, down from $599*

While Dyson is already having its own Black Friday sale through its website, you can also go to The Good Guys for similar discounts. The Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum is teased as one of the major specials currently available, slashing $200 off its original price. It provides a maximum runtime of 30 minutes and contains a 540ml dustbin capacity.

Capable of working on carpets and hard floors, other features include:

Weighs 2.5kg

3.5-hour charge time

No-touch bin emptying system

Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner ─ $849*, down from $1,099*

Dyson is similarly planning to clean up a large pile of its stock by taking $250 off certain products, such as the Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner. This provides an hour’s worth of cleaning time and comes with two cleaner heads and seven tools. It also apparently offers 30% more suction power than the Dyson V8.

Exclusively available from Dyson’s website, other Black Friday deals include:

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner: $649 ($899 RRP*)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Vacuum: $399 ($599 RRP*)

Best Black Friday Washing Machine Deals

Seiki 6kg Front Load Washing Machine ─ $391*, down from $599*

Appliances Online continues its Black Friday sales streak with laundry appliances like this Seiki 6kg front loader. It offers 16 programs, giving you slightly more wash options than some larger units, although it has a low energy efficiency rating of 2.5 stars. Other features include:

Five spin speeds

Eco Wash

24-hour delay

Cold-only water inlet

Devanti 8kg Front Load Washing Machine ─ $589*, down from $1,600.95*

Retailers like Kogan and Dick Smith are offering a seriously huge bargain on this Devanti 8kg front load washing machine, selling it for more than half its original full price. That’s a saving of more than $1,000! It comes with 15 programs and a 4-star efficiency rating for both water and energy. Some features include:

Anti-allergy function

18-minute Quick Wash

24-hour delay start

Cold-only water inlet

Bosch Serie 4 7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine ─ $716*, down from $1,399*

Rinse 49% off the original price tag on Bosch’s 7.5kg front loader, with this model now available for $716 on Appliances Online. It includes 15 programs and provides a 4-star energy efficiency rating and a 4.5-star water rating. Some features to expect include:

Reload function: allows you to add or remove items during certain stages of the cycle

VarioPerfect: uses up to 50% less energy when using certain wash programs

Cold-only water inlet

Best Black Friday Dryer Deals

Seiki 7kg Vented Dryer ─ $354*, down from $499*

When it comes to dryers, you can find similar prices and models with The Good Guys and Appliances Online. So, it’s worth having a quick look at different retailers just in case there’s a cheaper price available. Seiki is a common brand that’s available from both The Good Guys and Appliances Online, but it seems The Good Guys has a few more options if you want to get in early.

This Seiki vented dryer is a standard budget model, offering four programs and a 2-star energy efficiency rating. Some features include:

Anti-crease function

Three dryness levels: extra, standard or less

Wall mountable

Esatto 7kg Vented Dryer ─ $439*, down from $499*

For many households, a 7kg load capacity is the sweet spot when shopping for a new washing machine or dryer. You can find Black Friday sales on wallet-friendly brands like Esatto on Appliances Online, plus other laundry appliances that come with the retailer’s usual year-round discounts.

This 7kg dryer contains four programs and three dryness levels, as well as a 2-star energy efficiency rating. Some features to expect include:

Sensor drying

Auto power off

Easy-to-access lint filter

Bosch 9kg Serie 8 Heat Pump Dryer ─ $1,596*, down from $2,899*

You can get a load off your next dryer by checking out the Bosch (WTW87564AU) on Appliances Online. Offering 14 programs, this heat pump dryer has a generous 9kg load capacity and an 8-star energy efficiency rating. It has a few other standout features, including:

Sensor Drying: monitors the temperature and moisture level

ActiveAir technology: saves energy by reusing existing heat

AntiVibration side walls: reduces vibration and improves stability to minimise the sound of the machine

Black Friday Air Conditioner Deals

Kogan SmarterHome 4.1kW Air Conditioner ─ $499*, down from $899*

Kogan is usually stocked up with big discounts, and this Black Friday deal is no exception. Its 4.1kW reverse cycle air con features many of the same features as its other SmartHome models, including Cool, Heat, Dehumidify and Fan. Other specs include:

Sleep mode

Suitable for rooms up to 30sqm 2

Sliding window exhaust connection kit

Kogan SmarterHome 5.2kW Portable Air Conditioner ─ $500.99*, down from $1,099*

Portable air conditioners like this Kogan SmarterHome unit are pretty convenient when you want to cool different parts of the home, but don’t need to install a separate air con for each space. This reverse cycle air conditioner is designed to cool and heat rooms measuring up to 35sqm2. Some features include:

4-in-1: cooling, heating, dehumidifying and fan

24-hour timer

Smarter Home compatible: can sync with smart home devices

Panasonic 2.5kW AERO Series Reverse Cycle Inverter Air Conditioner ─ $999*, down from $1,301*

What better way to chill this summer than with a brand new air conditioner and a little over $300 spare cash? Plus, The Good Guys is offering a RealCa$h bonus of up to $200 when you buy certain Panasonic air conditioners, such as this 2.5kW AERO Series reverse cycle unit. It comes with a 2.5kW cooling capacity and a 3.2kW heating capacity, so you can use this unit all year-round. It also provides a 5-star energy efficiency rating (cooling). Other features include:

Approved by the National Asthma Council

Built-in 24-hour air purifier

Panasonic Inverter technology: reduces temperature fluctuations to lower power consumption

Best Black Friday TV Deals

Kogan 42-inch Full HD LED Smart TV Android TV ─ $289*(plus shipping), down from $429*

For a budget-friendly smart television, Kogan is giving discounts on its own range. Most models are around 30% off, including the Kogan 42-inch Full HD LED Smart TV Android TV. This Kogan TV is one of the retailer’s cheaper models and comes with many of the standard features, including:

Built-in Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Store

Built-in Chromecast

Powered by Android TV (features Google Assistant and voice search)

LG 65-inch OLED Gallery Design 4K Smart TV with LG AI ThinQ ─ $4,245*, down from $4,995*

Bing Lee is currently tight-lipped on most of its seasonal deals, but there are a few items already available in its early Black Friday sale. This LG 65-inch OLED smart TV is one of the products you can snap up, offering $750 worth of savings. A few things to expect include:

NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible: helps reduce lag and improves clarity for gaming

FILMMAKER MODE: creates a ‘cinematic experience’ by adjusting the picture and turning off motion smoothing

Includes content from Disney+, Apple TV and Netflix

Samsung 75-inch Q80T 4K UHD Smart QLED TV ─ $4,495*, down from $5,249*

The Good Guys is similarly offering savings of just over $750 on TVs like the Samsung 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV, which is now available for $4,495. Some features include:

Object Tracking Sound: follows the objects on screen for a more immersive sound experience

Intelligent Mode: adjusts the picture, sound and volume to suit the program and the type of environment the TV is in

Real Game Enhancer: lowers input lag times and improves picture quality

What is Black Friday?

In the United States, Black Friday rings in the start of the Christmas shopping season with massive discounts being offered instore and online. It’s just like Australia’s Boxing Day sales, but a few weeks earlier!

In recent years, Black Friday has become a global sales event and is typically held on the last Friday of November. But many brands and retailers now typically extend their sales to the following Monday, otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is another special end-of-year sales event that was previously largely available online, similar to Click Frenzy, although savvy shoppers can now also look forward to snapping up bargains instore.

*Prices taken from respective retailers, correct as of November 2020.