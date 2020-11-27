The festive season is fast approaching, and the Black Friday sales might be another reason to celebrate. The ever-popular KitchenAid mixers are on sale for almost $200 cheaper, with plenty of other small appliances also on sale at big discounts – including woks, steamers and hairdryers.

Our Black Friday round-up features plenty of products you’ll want in your Christmas stocking. But before you get your wallet out and ready, make sure to check out other websites for similar products and sales – you never know how much more you might save.

KitchenAid (KSM177) Artisan Stand Mixer + Flex Edge Beater

Priced at $899, down from $999*

From pasta to burgers and ice cream, mix things up at home with this nifty KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer. It includes two mixing bowls (4.8L & 2.8L), ideal for preparing large quantities of dough and cake batter, a flex edge beater, and 10 speed settings to knead and whip your ingredients with ease.

Kitchen Aid (KSM150) Stand Mixer

Priced at $699, down from $899*

Whip your festive dishes into shape with the (KSM150) Artisan Stand Mixer. This appliance is said to help you create a quick meal by ensuring the beater, dough hook or wire moves around the bowl to give good coverage. You can even transform the mixer into a range of culinary tools like a pasta maker, food grinder, vegetable slicer and sausage maker.

The KitchenAid (KSM150) Artisan Stand Mixer is available in a variety of styles, including:

KitchenAid (KSM 150) Apple Green Mixer

KitchenAid (KSM150) Stand Mixer Contour Silver

KitchenAid (KSM150) Stand Mixer Onyx Black.

KitchenAid (KSM160) Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Priced at $709, down from $949*

The classic design, and apparently durable build, is what KitchenAid claims makes its (KSM160) Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer an appliance built to last. The ever-popular KitchenAid item comes with two bowls, including 4.8L and 2.8L sizes. Similar to the other brand’s models, this uses the ‘planetary’ mixing action to ensure every part of the bowl is reached.



Vitamix Professional Series 750

Priced at $549.95, down from $599.95*

Want to get a head start on your healthy new year’s resolution? Or just want a kitchen appliance so versatile, it can create hot soup for dinner and frozen dessert for an after-meal treat? This appliance features a Quiet Motor to keep sound to a minimum, no matter how rigorously it’s working. It also comes with several accessories, including a BPA-free shatter-proof container, stainless-steel blades, spill-proof lid, and an instructional DVD, as well as a cookbook for inspiration.

Sunbeam (FP6910) DimpleTech Frypan

Priced at $99, down from $139

With Black Friday sales available for a limited period, there’s not much time to toss and turn over appliances like the Sunbeam DimpleTech Frypan. This item is designed with a DimpleTech cooking surface and an advanced butterfly heating element to distribute heat evenly and consistently across the surface, and help you nail your recipes every time.

Cuisinart (46445) Cookfresh Digital Glass Steamer

Priced at $247, down from $329*

Bored of snacking on celery sticks as a way to keep up a healthy lifestyle? Steam it up in the kitchen with this Cuisinart digital glass steamer. It comes with a 5L glass pot to steam a meal for the whole family, LCD control panel displays, preset functions for vegetables, poultry, seafood, and grains, plus a Keep Warm function to maintain serving temperature in case your guests run late.

Philips All-In-One Cooker

Priced at $159, down from $199*

The Philips All-In-One Cooker might be the one-stop shop to simple cooking – it can cook, pressure cook, and multi-cook. The appliance is said to have a 6L capacity and comes with a cookbook, ladle, measuring cup, spatula, and plastic steam tray.

Other features include:

Automatic keep warm and reheat functions

Durable and non-stick inner pot

Auto pressure release device.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Copper/Silver) Gift Edition

Priced at $466, save $78*

With so many hair appliances available on the market, sometimes it’s hard to be impressed. But the popular Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer might be the product to blow you away. Dyson claims this product can protect natural shine by preventing heat damage, and it features a smoothing nozzle to dry hair gently. The styling concentrator is also said to help you focus on one section at a time, without applying hot air to other areas.

Other features include:

Heat Shield technology to keep the hair dryer cool

Diffuser

Fast drying

Helps reduce static.

*Prices taken from respective retailers, correct as of November 2020.