Save big on Dyson vacuums this Boxing Day

If you don’t already own a stick vacuum, you might after Boxing Day. Cordless handstick vacs are all the rage nowadays, allowing you to vacuum without the cables or bulky barrels. However, they come at a price, so looking out for a sale on these bad boys is a good idea. Here’s what you can find this Boxing Day if you’re looking for a new vacuum that really sucks.

Vacuum Sales at The Good Guys

From December 25, 2020 (online) to December 30, 2020, you can get more than $100 off Dyson stick vacuums at The Good Guys, plus bonus offers. Here are some of the standout deals we’ve found:

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum

Priced at $497, down from $597 – (save $100)

The Dyson V7 (278176-01) is stated to deliver up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction, powered by a digital motor V7, and allows you to switch between MAX mode for up to six minutes of high power suction (perfect for carpets). This model features a two-tier Radial cyclones system designed to capture microscopic dirt and a ‘no-touch’ bin emptying function to keep your hands clean when doing the housework. Plus, it can be transformed into a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click!

Dyson’s V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum also comes with:

Docking station: to store and recharge your vacuum

to store and recharge your vacuum Crevice tool: to clean hard-to-reach areas

to clean hard-to-reach areas Combination tool: a two-in-one tool combining a soft brush or hard nozzle for cleaning specific areas

For those who suffer from allergies, this unit is said to have a whole-machine filtration system to capture dust particles in the pre-filter and fine dust filter.

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum

Priced at $1,279, plus get a bonus $100 e-Gift card

The Dyson V11 (346614-01) boasts a smart sensor that senses and adapts to different floors to deep clean all surfaces in your home, plus real-time reporting on the LCD screen to monitor performance 8,000 times a second. This model is also stated to offer fade-free battery power and a battery-saving trigger to help deliver up to 60 minutes of runtime in Eco mode on hard floors. It also has a 1.9L ‘point and shoot’ bin mechanism to minimise messes and dust particles flying around when it’s time to empty the bin.

Specs that come with this model include:

Dyson Hyperdymium motor: spins at up to 125,000rpm

spins at up to 125,000rpm XL high torque cleaner head: stated to cover 25% more floor with each sweep

stated to cover 25% more floor with each sweep Drop-in docking: to store and charge your vacuum into the wall-mounted dock

The Dyson V11 also contains a fully-sealed, six-layer filtration system that traps up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Other Vacuum Sales

Here’s what else you can find from other retailers in the vacuum department at this time of year:

Model Sale Price RRP Savings Bosch Athlet Handstick Vacuum Cleaner (BCH6AT25AU) $358 $599 $241 Bosch Athlet Zoo’o ProAnimal Vacuum Cleaner (BCH6ZOOAU) $349 $699 $350 Samsung Jet VS90 Stick Vac Turbo with Spinning Sweeper Tool (VS20R9045T3) $989 $1,399 $410

Source: Prices taken from respective retailers, correct as of December 2020.

Before you jump into any purchase, it’s important to do your research to ensure you’re walking away with the right tool for you and the best price. Plenty of retailers are slashing prices on vacuum cleaners this festive season, so shop around. You generally get what you pay for when it comes to vacuums, so while one vacuum might be a bit more expensive, it could prove a good long-term investment for your home.

Picture credits: Grigvovan/Shutterstock.com.

*Prices taken from The Good Guys, correct as of December 2020.