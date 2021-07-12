It’s like Christmas in July but BETTER − Click Frenzy Julove is back with some 1,000+ fresh deals, including discounts on home and kitchen appliances, electronics, and more.

What’s Click Frenzy Julove?

If you still don’t know what Click Frenzy is, don’t worry it’s never too late to get in on the action. It’s one of the biggest online sales events (similar to Black Friday & Cyber Monday) in the retailer calendar, with multiple events held throughout the year. Click Frenzy Julove officially starts from 7:00 pm (AEST) Tuesday, 13 July and runs until midnight on Thursday, 15 July.

To help you navigate the mega sale, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on electrical and home appliances, as well as general deals across categories such as fashion, home & décor, health & beauty, kids, toys, sports & leisure, and more.

Best Click Frenzy Julove Appliance Deals

Catch.com.au is slinging some hot deals on appliances. Here are some of the best bargains available:

KitchenAid Classic 2-Speed Hand Blender − $67 (was $169)

Nothing beats a quality hand blender from a reputable brand like KitchenAid, especially if you fancy yourself a whizz in the kitchen. This model features an ergonomic grip for hand-controlled precision and two powerful speed settings to blend, puree, and crush any ingredient in a jiffy. It’s the ideal gadget to make smoothies, soups, dips, and sauces (plus more) without fuss.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer − $599 (was $627)

For a stand mixer built to last, you can’t pass up KitchenAid. This model, the (KSM150) artisan stand mixer features 10 speed settings and 10 optional attachments including a flat beater, dough hook, and wire whisk for complete bowl coverage and a faster mix. For more options, the attachment hub transforms the mixer into a pasta maker, food grinder, vegetable slicer, and more.

Healthy Choice 1300W Analogue 10L Air Fryer − $69 (was $99)

If you haven’t got an air fryer, now is the time to buy one. It’s time to enjoy French fries without the guilt! This Healthy Choice 10L unit (which can fit a whole large chicken) uses rapid air technology for quick and even cooking and comes with fully adjustable temperature controls up to 230°C, an in-built cooking timer, non-stick coating, auto-locking lid, and more.

Illuminate Me 4L Cosmetics & Skincare Fridge − $38 (was $69.99)

Calling all beauty queens! The Illuminate Me cosmetics & skincare fridge is a great (and quirky) buy to keep your makeup and skincare products at the optimal temperature. This little gem is ideal to store face masks, perfumes, moisturisers, and even nail polish. And of course, it comes in a cute miniature design to fit on your dresser or vanity.

Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook Spin 511 Notebook − $299 (was $429)

This Acer Chromebook Spin 511 features low power usage, 4GB of memory, an HD camera, and the latest Intel processor (which offers better graphics), to help you tick off your daily tasks faster. The battery lasts up to 10 hours, so you can keep it with you the whole day without needing to recharge it.

Garmin 47mm Fēnix 6 GPS Smartwatch − $499 (was $879)

The Garmin Fēnix 6 GPS smartwatch combines the best features of fitness and outdoor watches, including a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen saturation monitor, thermometer, barometric altimeter, compass, and more. It has Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity and is water-resistant.

Click Frenzy Julove General Deals

Bose: Save up to 50% off on headphones and speakers.

Save up to 50% off on headphones and speakers. GHD: Up to 15% off core straighteners and curlers.

Up to 15% off core straighteners and curlers. Sheridan Outlet : 60% off all Sheridan products.

: 60% off all Sheridan products. Glassons : 20% off everything full-priced.

: 20% off everything full-priced. Harris Scarfe : 50% off homewares, kitchen and dining.

: 50% off homewares, kitchen and dining. UGG Express: 15% off storewide. Best-seller UGG slipper is now $33 (normally $72).

15% off storewide. Best-seller UGG slipper is now $33 (normally $72). Wild Secrets: Up to 60% off lingerie and more.

Up to 60% off lingerie and more. Surfstitch: Up to 25% women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, footwear, and surf & snow gear.

Up to 25% women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, footwear, and surf & snow gear. PatPat: 50% off best-sellers including baby, toddler, family, and mum’s clothing.

50% off best-sellers including baby, toddler, family, and mum’s clothing. Shaver Shop: up to 75% off across big brands such as Braun, Philips, Wahl, Oral-B, Panasonic, and more.

up to 75% off across big brands such as Braun, Philips, Wahl, Oral-B, Panasonic, and more. Brilliant Co: Jewellery clearance − Up to 80% off Swarovski, Pandora, Tommy Hilfiger & more.

Jewellery clearance − Up to 80% off Swarovski, Pandora, Tommy Hilfiger & more. LG Electronics: Up to 15% off selected TVs and LG home appliance products.

Up to 15% off selected TVs and LG home appliance products. Cosette: 25% off big brands including Gucci and Prada (excludes new arrivals).

25% off big brands including Gucci and Prada (excludes new arrivals). LoveHoney: Up to 70% off lingerie.

Up to 70% off lingerie. Giftbox: 20% off all games and 20% off all UFC licensed merchandise.

20% off all games and 20% off all UFC licensed merchandise. Target: 20% off selected home appliances (i.e. Sunbeam, Breville, Sodastream, etc). 25%-40% off selected women’s and men’s winter clothing. 25% off winter home essentials like quilts, throws, heating & flannelette beddings.

Decathlon: Up to 50% off outdoor and winter gear. Up to 50% off fitness tech (including Garmin watches). Up to 25% off treadmills and exercise bikes.

Big W: Save $200 on Dyson V7 Origin handstick. 40% off selected Tontine quilts and pillows. Up to 50% off big brand skincare, including L’Oreal, Nivea and Garnier.



Best Click Frenzy Julove ‘Go Gaga’ 99% off deals

Click Frenzy members who are on the website at the right time may also see pop-up ‘Go Gaga’ 99% off deals go live, including:

A Playstation 5 for $6

Dyson hairdryers for $5

Apple Watch Series for $6

Apple iPhone 12 for $10

Click Frenzy members get early access to Click Frenzy Julove deals 30 minutes before the official sale starts (from 6.30pm). It’s free to sign-up on the Click Frenzy website. The first 1,000 members who spend $200 will also get $50 back.