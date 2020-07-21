Score up to 99% off big brand names in huge Click Frenzy sale

Advertisement

They say ‘nothing comes for free’ ─ but it seems Click Frenzy’s latest stunt is offering something pretty close. The first ever ‘Julove’ event is giving members a chance to score a whopping 99% off with Go Gaga deals. One of the drool-worthy items up for grabs is the super popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II over-ear headphones, which is expected to be available for just $3 ($326.36 RRP*)! The company claims you might even be able to snap up an iPhone for $12 and Apple AirPods for $3.

Plus, if you’re one of the first 1,000 customers to spend $200 with any of the registered Click Frenzy retailers, you can get $50 back. Some participating brands include Dyson, Bose, L’Oréal, Michael Hill, Shaver Shop, Adidas, HP and Forty Winks, with savings of up to 80% off across hundreds of deals.

To sign up, just head to the Click Frenzy website to register for free. You can unsubscribe at any time. Click Frenzy’s Julove sale is a 53-hour event and will kick off from 7pm tonight (21 July) and ends at midnight on Friday (July 24). But members will be able to start loading up their online carts from 6.30pm.

Biggest exclusive Click Frenzy deals

Here are a few hot-ticket items in the Click Frenzy July Julove sale.

Lenovo ─ 50% off ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6 and ThinkPad E14

Need to take notes, but don’t want to press pause on Netflix? Ditch the pen and notebook for a portable laptop, perhaps one from Lenovo. This week, the tech brand is jumping on the sale bandwagon and now selling the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6 laptop ($1,714.50) and the ThinkPad E14 ($1,049.50) for half price. These models are marketed as being ultra-light and ultra-powerful, and provides up to 15 hours’ worth of battery life.

The Lenovo X1 Carbon 6 laptop has an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and runs Windows 10 Pro 64. It has a 720p camera and fingerprint reader, plus 8GB memory and a 512GB SSD hard drive.

The 14-inch ThinkPad E14 laptop (pictured) has a 10th Gen Intel Core processor and similarly runs on Windows 10 Pro 64. It also has 8GB memory and a 512GB SSD hard drive. Much like the cheaer model, this Lenovo laptop comes with a 720p camera with ThinkShutter and fingerprint reader. Although it offers a slightly smaller maximum battery life of 12 hours.

HP Envy 13” Laptop ─ save $200

Need a new laptop for school or work? The HP Envy 13” laptop will be reduced to $1,599, down from $1,700. It features a 13.3” Full HD UWVA uslim TS NWBZ display, and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It has an Intel Core i5 processor and uses Windows 10 Home.

Brilliant Co ─ up to 85% off Pandora, Swarovski, Thomas Sabo and Krystal Couture

Who can say no to a little bling? Definitely not Brilliant Co. The family-run business is going big and taking up to 85% off jewellery and accessories from Pandora, Swarovski, Thomas Sabo and Krystal Couture.

When it comes to jewellery, the online store sells plenty of earrings, necklaces, wristwear and watches. Plus, there’s a wide variety of accessories, including everything from bead charms and cufflinks to handbags and luxury phone cases, pens and handbags. And while you’re at it, you might as well check out a few health and beauty items like hand sanitisers, protective face masks, UV disinfectant cleaners and non-contact thermometers.

If you want the hole in your pocket to burn a little less, Brilliant Co provides zipPay and free shipping for orders over $59.

MyDeal ─ save up to 89%

You don’t need to head to ALDI’s Special Buys or Coles’ Best buys to snap up a bargain. MyDeal.com.au is an online superstore that’s just as well rounded, offering 89% off on more than 3,000 products. This includes a hefty selection of furniture, appliances, homewares, tech, books and a bunch of garden and health and beauty goodies. There’s also some beer and wine on the site to help you celebrate.

Similar to other online retailers, such as Kogan, you can also save extra cash on smartphones by purchasing refurbished models. MyDeal.com.au. refreshes its sale items on a daily basis, so it’s worth keeping an eye out every now and then. Alternative buy now, pay later services available include Afterpay, zipPay and Openpay.

Hairhouse ─ up to $50 off GHD styling tools

With some popular styling tools like the Dyson Airwrap retailing for $799, it’s fair to say that the price of beautiful locks can get seriously hairy. At least Hairhouse has got your back in this year’s Click Frenzy sale, helping you save up to $50 on ghd styling tools. This includes hair straighteners and hair dryers, as well as accessories like nozzle diffusers. You can also pick up essential items such as brushes and sprays.

These items straighten out a few hairy problems, including heat damage, flat or limp hair, frizzy hair, damage and breakage, and out of control curls. Buy now, pay later services available include Afterpay, zipPay and Latitude Pay.

Tontine Bedding ─ 70% off sitewide

Tontine Bedding is offering a sale you probably don’t want to hit snooze on. You can save up to 70% off everything (full retail prices) on its website, including pillows, mattresses, quilts, toppers, mattress protectors and pillow protectors. Free standard shipping on all orders over $50. Buy, now pay later services available include Afterpay and Openpay.

Click Frenzy Julove sale

Here’s a sneak peek into what you can expect:

L’Oreal Paris: 50% off all skincare, 50% off all Men Expert, 50% off selected hair products and 30% off cosmetics.

50% off all skincare, 50% off all Men Expert, 50% off selected hair products and 30% off cosmetics. Forty Win ks: Any size mattress for the price of a single! Across leading mattress brands.

ks: Any size mattress for the price of a single! Across leading mattress brands. Thoma s Sabo: 20% off site-wide, including jewellery and watches. *Excludes already reduced sale products & gift cards.

20% off site-wide, including jewellery and watches. *Excludes already reduced sale products & gift cards. City Beach: Up to 70% off thousands of styles!

Up to 70% off thousands of styles! Circle Life: 100GB/month for $28 ─ on monthly SIM-only mobile plans. Offer pricing for 12 months (*reverts to 100GB for $38 after 12 months)

100GB/month for $28 ─ on monthly SIM-only mobile plans. Offer pricing for 12 months (*reverts to 100GB for $38 after 12 months) Purebaby: 20% off store-wide (*offer excludes Purebaby Essentials, Toddler Everyday and gift vouchers).

20% off store-wide (*offer excludes Purebaby Essentials, Toddler Everyday and gift vouchers). PatPat: Up to 70% off! Baby, kids, maternity, women & family clothes. 1,000+ items on sale.

Up to 70% off! Baby, kids, maternity, women & family clothes. 1,000+ items on sale. Ugg Express: Ugg Muffin Slipper: was $84, now $35.

Picture credit: franz12 / Shutterstock.com