Best Click Frenzy Mayhem Appliance Deals (2021)

Click Frenzy Mayhem is back with some 4,000+ fresh deals, including savings on home and kitchen appliances, electronics, and more.

To help you navigate the ‘mayhem’ of Click Frenzy, we’ve rounded up the best deals on appliances from major retailers like Appliances Online, The Good Guys and Catch.com.au. Click Frenzy Mayhem starts from 7:00pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 18, and runs until midnight on Thursday, May 20.

Appliances Online Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals

Appliances Online is offering some serious discounts on home and kitchen appliances, including:

Westinghouse 690L Side-by-Side Fridge − $1,678 (save $771) This Westinghouse side-by-side refrigerator (WSE6900SA) offers flexible storage space, perfect for larger families and households. It comes with LED lighting on the inside, adjustable Spillsafe shelves and two full-width FlexFresh crispers with humidity control to keep your produce fresh. This model also has a FlexStor door configuration that allows you to customise door bins to fit larger or smaller items depending on what’s in your fridge.

Hoover 7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine − $627 (save $672)

This Hoover front loader (DXOA175AH1-AUS) features an all-in-one technology to allow for washing different fabrics and colours together at full load or for a quick wash at low temperatures. It has 16 wash programs, including one for gentle care of your woolens, a hygiene wash for sanitising, as well as a delayed start function.



Westinghouse 528L Bottom Mount Fridge − $1,522 (save $627)

This medium-sized refrigerator from Westinghouse (WBE5304SC-L) has LED lighting, electronic temperature controls, a frost-free function and a twist ice maker. It comes in a stainless-steel finish with stainless-steel doors and a charcoal grey cabinet, plus a 4.5-star energy efficiency rating.

Electrolux Fully Integrated Dishwasher − $1,259 (save $490)

This Electrolux dishwasher (ESL69200RO) features 15 place settings, perfect for cleaning up after busy families and messy dinner parties, and AirDry technology which automatically pops the door open by 10cm when nearing the end of the cycle. This unit also comes with foldable racks and shelves, including a FlexiLift adjustable upper basket to add those oddly-shaped items.



Electrolux 10kg Front Load Washing Machine − $1,239 (save $460)

This family-friendly Electrolux front load washer (EWF1042BDWA) has a wash program for everything including delicates, wool, and bedding. Plus, it has a handy reload function that allows for adding or taking out items during the cycle; perfect for when you forget a shirt or stray sock. It also comes with a vapour refresh function to keep your garments odour and wrinkle-free.



Westinghouse Freestanding Dishwasher − $889 (save $360)

This Westinghouse dishwasher (WSF6608KXA) features 15 place settings and eight wash programs, including a silverware wash, heavy and quick wash for when you only have a few plates to clean. There’s also an eco mode. This model has a 3.5-star energy efficiency rating and 4.5-star WELS water rating.

De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee Machine − $1,199 (save $300)

Looking for barista-quality coffee at the touch of a button? This De’Longhi coffee machine (ECAM35055SB) comes with electronic temperature controls and functions for personalising recipes, changing aroma and selecting your preferred milk amount. It also has an automatic milk frother, 300g bean container and 1.8L water tank capacity.



Kenwood Chef Food Mixer Silver − $346 (save $153)

Fancy yourself a baker? This Kenwood Chef food mixer (KVC3100S) is the perfect gadget to keep in your kitchen. It comes with various bowls, tools (i.e. beaters, whisks, dough hooks, etc.), speed settings, and a 1000W motor to help you nail any recipe in your book. This model has a silver finish to suit any kitchen space.



The Good Guys Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals

The Good Guys are also slinging some limited-time 10-20% off Click Frenzy deals on appliances with the code MAYHEM. The Good Guys deals (below) are valid from 12pm Tuesday, May 18, until 11:59pm Wednesday, May 19.

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop − $1,199 (save $300)

This Dell Inspiron laptop (RNI5406N03AU) gives you the flexibility of a laptop and a tablet design in one format. It features 8GB of memory, a camera, and a 4.2 GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor to run multiple parallel tasks at once. It comes with a Windows 10 home operating system.



Bosch 10kg Front Load Washer − $1,199 (save $289)

You can save big upfront with this Bosch front load washer (WAU28490AU) and in running costs, with a 4.5-star WELS water rating and a five-star energy rating. It has a capacity for 10kg of dry laundry per load which can serve a family of five or more, plus four types of washing programs to optimise settings for each wash.



Linsar 65-inch 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV − $699 (save $200)

This 65-inch Linsar TV (LS65UHDNF) is big enough for you to watch the big screen from the back of the room. It comes with all the smart TV capabilities you’d expect, including Wi-Fi and video streaming connectivity to Stan, 9Now, YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more, plus 4K Ultra HD resolution. Did we mention it’s on sale for under $700?



Westinghouse 60cm Dishwasher − $638.40 (save $159.60)

This Westinghouse 60cm dishwasher (WSF6606XA) features 15 place settings, a ‘Fast 30’ wash cycle for when you’re short on time, a FlexZone wash and delay start function up to 24 hours, and adjustable upper baskets to accommodate pots and pans. This model offers a 4.5 Star WELS water rating and is big enough for a family.



LG K52 64GB Smartphone − $295 (save $74)

This LG Android smartphone features a 64GB storage capacity, so you can save all your songs and movies directly on your phone, a 13 MP front camera and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor to support various applications. This model also has a 6.59-inch display, a Bluetooth connection, and GPS capability. It comes in a blue finish.



Samsung 40L 1000W Microwave − $199 (save $50)

This Samsung microwave oven (MS40J5133BT) comes with 16 pre-set cooking modes, a soften/melt function to allow for melting foods like chocolate and butter, plus a power defrost setting to defrost frozen foods in a jiffy. It features a non-stick ceramic interior and offers a 1000W power output. This model has a stainless-steel finish.



Sony Micro Hi-Fi System 12W − $175 (save $44)

This Sony sound system (CMTSBT20B) features a one-touch and Bluetooth connection, a mega bass function, remote control, CD playback, FM radio, and USB connection. It has a classic three-box design for separate placements of stereos and a better surround sound experience.



Altius Multisport Smartwatch With GPS − $111.20 (save $27.80)

This Altius smartwatch can help keep track of your health and fitness, by keeping a score of your daily steps, calories burned, and so on. It also has GPS and multisport mode tracking including for your running, walking, cycling, indoor running, and climbing. This Bluetooth-enabled fitness watch can also deliver push notifications via SMS, Facebook, Messenger and more.



EWT 2.4kW Cocoon Oil Column Heater − $95.20 (save $23.09)

This EWT heater (EWT24C) comes with an adjustable thermostat, three heat settings with a maximum heating power of 2400W, wheels for easy portability, plus a tip-over switch for extra peace of mind. This model comes in arctic white and can suit any room in the home.



Catch.com.au Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals

Catch.com.au is offering some saucy Click Frenzy Mayhem headline deals including:

Save $15 with every $75 spent on Catch.com.au

Discounts on Dyson V10 Absolute, V7 & V8 Absolute

Here are some other deals worth a peek at.

Vintage Traditional Pump Espresso Coffee Machine − $149.99 (save $350)

Besides the cool vintage design, this espresso machine also has everything else you need to make your mornings brighter. It features a 15-bar pressure pump, brewing options for cappuccino, espresso and latte, a milk frothing function with an adjustable steam wand, auto shut-off, and more. Club Catch members get free shipping.



MyGenie Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner − $179 (save $520)

This ultra-sleek MyGenie smart robot vac features Wi-Fi connectivity to help you schedule and monitor cleans from your devices. This nifty gadget also has intelligent roaming sensors with intelligent obstacle avoidance to navigate your home without hiccups, plus dual side brushes, and powerful suction to help deep clean all surface types.

