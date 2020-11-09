Click Frenzy is back with another round of sizzling hot deals, including $200 off select Dyson vacuums and ‘Go Wild’ 99% off deals with Apple Airpods Pro up for grabs for $4, GHD hair straighteners for $2, a Healthy Choice airfryer for $1 and Samsung TV for $9!

For the first time in Click Frenzy’s history, Volkswagen and Subaru will also be spinning out car deals! Some of the 800+ other Aussie and global brands participating in the event include HP, Dell, House, Forty Winks, L’Oreal, Adidas, Adore Beauty, Myer, Target, Sheridan and more.

The mega online sales event will run for 53 hours from 7pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, November 10, until Thursday, November 12. Here’s an overview of the best Dyson and Kogan deals on offer, as well as other discounts available from participating retailers.

Best Click Frenzy Dyson deals

Save $250 on the Dyson V7 Animal (now $449)

Save $200 on the Dyson V8 Absolute (now $699) & receive a bonus complete cleaning kit

Save $200 on the Dyson V10 Absolute (now $899) & receive a bonus complete cleaning kit

Save $200 on Dyson Pure Cool desk purifier fans

Choose two bonus gifts with selected Airwrap purchases

Best Click Frenzy Kogan deals

Fortis T3 Ultra Slim Treadmill: $499 (save $800)

Kogan 34-inch WQHD Curved 21:9 Ultrawide HDR Gaming Monitor: $499 (save $500.99)

Kogan 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $629 (save $270.99)

Kogan 4-Stage Air Purifier: $99.99 (save $200)

Kogan Cordless Vibration Electric Mop: $99.99 (save $100)

Hyundai air conditioners & fans: 20% off the entire range

Kogan 42-inch Full HD LED Smart TV Android TV: $289 (save $140.99)

Kogan 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Android TV: $469 (save $180.99)

Apple iPad Pro 9.7 refurbished (32GB, cellular, silver) – A Grade: $399 (save $100)

iRobot Roomba e6 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $599 (save $160)

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $199 (save $100.95)

Other Click Frenzy deals

Sheridan Outlet: up to 60% off all Sheridan & 30% off pillows & quilts

2XU: up to 65% off

Bose: up to 50% off select products; including noise-cancelling headphones & Bluetooth speakers

The Athlete’s Foot: up to 40% off a range of footwear from ASICS, Brooks, Adidas and Nike & 25% off all clothing (excludes socks)

Myer: savings across homewares, electrical and fashion & 30% off Christmas trees and decorations

Surfstitch: 25% off almost everything

House: e xtra 25% off sitewide including sale & save up to 75% off RRP

Dell : up to 40% off selected items

Lenovo: 54% off ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 & 50% off ThinkPad T495s

Forty Winks: up to 50% off selected big-brand mattresses

Vinomofo : up to 70% off the best wine deals

Fossil: up to 25% off

Hype DC: up to 20% off all Nike & Dr Martens

Priceline: save up to 75% on clearance makeup

Gorman: up to 70% off online exclusives

YSL Beauty: up to 20% off select bundles and complimentary luxury wrapping

T2 : up to 50% off selected items

Canningvale : up to 70% off sitewide

Spotlight : u p to 40% off manchester and home décor products

Koala Bamboo: up to 30-75% off storewide

How can you nab ‘Go Wild’ 99% off deals?

‘Go Wild’ 99% off deals are available exclusively to Click Frenzy members (you can register to become a member for free at www.clickfrenzy.com.au). Shoppers who are on the website at the right time will see a pop up when these deals go live. Click Frenzy’s emails during the event will also include clues that will give you an indication of when each 99% off deal will go live. Click Frenzy members also get early access to all deals (30 minutes before) the sales event officially starts.

