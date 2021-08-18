Pondered investing in a Dyson vacuum? Now is the time friends, because the premium brand is slinging some big discounts on select cordless vacuums for Afterpay Day.

From August 18-23, shoppers can save up to $300 on cult vacuums like the V8 Absolute Vacuum and receive bonus gifts with purchases of select Dyson technologies.

Dyson Afterpay Day deals

Here’s a list of the deals available in Dyson’s Afterpay Day sale:

Deal Sale Price Full Price $200 off Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Vacuum Cleaner $399* $599* $300 off Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum $599* $899* $200 off Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier Heater $599* $799*

*Prices accurate from 18-23 August 2021.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Vacuum Cleaner − $399 (save $200)

Weighing just 2.3kg, this vacuum is Dyson’s lightest cord-free vacuum. It’s powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 and offers up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction to clean both carpets and hard floors. Other features to expect in this model include two power modes like MAX mode for up to six minutes of high power, and Powerful mode for longer cleaning, plus whole-machine filtration, no-touch bin emptying and a docking station. The Dyson V7 can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum to clean inside the car and hard-to-reach places.



Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum − $599 (save $300)

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, this model offers powerful suction with up to 115 Air Watts. The 2-Tier Radial cyclones and advanced filtration system work in combination to both capture microscopic dirt on floors and eliminate allergens in the air. The V8 Absolute also features two power modes, including MAX and Powerful mode, a no-touch bin emptying system, docking station and also comes with various attachments including a crevice and combination tool. It’s said to provide up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction.



Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier Heater − $599 (save $200)

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier Heater has a triple function to purify indoor air all year-round as well as provide long-range personal heating for winter and some cooling in summer. It comes with a 360° glass HEPA filter to capture ultrafine particles from all angles, including pollen, bacteria and pet dander. The Pure Hot+Cool Link also boasts some impressive smart features like intelligent purification, Air Multiplier technology and night-time mode. It comes with a curved and magnetised remote control to store neatly on the machine.



Dyson Afterpay Day bonus gifts

Here’s a list of bonus gift offers for eligible Dyson purchases for Afterpay Day:

Receive a complimentary gift with the Outsize Absolute Extra Vacuum

Receive a bonus battery with the Dyson Omni-Glide Vacuum Cleaner

Receive a bonus replacement filter valued at $99 with the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Heater

Receive a bonus cleaning kit valued at $89 with the new Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra

All Dyson appliances come with a two-year parts and labour warranty and 45-day money-back guarantee. Every purchase comes with auto-warranty registration (conditions apply).

Advertisement

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is a mega online shopping event similar to Click Frenzy and Amazon Prime Day. The official event starts from 7am Thursday 19 August and runs until Sunday 22 August, 2021. Afterpay Day features exclusive offers and discounts from hundreds of brands and retailers both online and in-store.