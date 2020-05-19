Get $250 off Dyson vacuums with exclusive Click Frenzy deals

Looking to tidy up your home without cleaning out your wallet, too? Dyson is dusting off its hugely popular range of vacuum cleaners and joining more than 300 brands taking part in this year’s Click Frenzy Mayhem.

Aussies can save up to $250 on several high-end vacuums, including selected models from the Dyson V11 range which can retail for up to $1,349 at full price.

Dyson V11 vacuums, including the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra (pictured above), which is usually available for $1,199, have a runtime of up to 60 minutes and are said to feature 40% more suction power than the previous Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum range.

Bargain hunters can similarly save up to $200 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead (pictured below), which usually retails for $899.

Other vacuums on sale include the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal and the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Multi Floor (pictured below).

These exclusive Click Frenzy deals on Dyson vacuums are only available during the Click Frenzy Mayhem event, which starts at 7pm tonight and will run for 53 hours.

Check Latest Prices at Appliances Online^

If you’d rather sweep cleaning appliances under the rug, Dyson is also promising big savings of up to $200 on certain air purifiers, such as the Dyson Pure Cool Desk Fan and Dyson Cool Desk Fan. The Dyson Pure Cool Desk Fan will usually set you back $649, while the Dyson Cool Desk Fan (pictured below) typically retails at a slightly more affordable price of $399.

You can score yourself any of these exclusive Click Frenzy deals by heading onto Dyson’s website or the official Click Frenzy website. ‘Buy now, pay later’ services such as Zip Pay and Afterpay are available.

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.