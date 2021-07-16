Get ready to ‘add to cart’ because Dyson has officially kicked off Dyson Week with up to $300 off its cult range of stick vacuums and fan heaters. Dyson is also giving away free gifts worth up to $199 with certain purchases (while stocks last), including the brand’s new V15 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and the mighty Airwrap Styler that’s still blowing away die-hard fans since it came out in 2018.

The special discounts and deals will be exclusively available from Dyson’s website, from July 19-25.

Here’s what you can expect:

Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $799 ($1,099 RRP*)

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $379 ($599 RRP*)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $799 ($1,099 RRP*)

Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater (Black & White) ─ $449 ($549 RRP*)

Advertisement

Dyson Week deals 2021

The hugely popular Dyson V11 Outsize Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will also be one of the items included in the promotion and will come with a free click-in battery, usually worth up to $199. Other stick vacs like the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will be sold with a complimentary complete cleaning kit, while hair tools including the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and Dyson Corrale Straightener offer a Dyson styling set worth up to $89.

Check out the full list of deals below:

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $1,449 + free click-in Battery ($199 RRP*)

─ $1,449 + free click-in Battery ($199 RRP*) Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $1,249 + free complete cleaning kit ($89 RRP*)

─ $1,249 + free complete cleaning kit ($89 RRP*) Dyson V11 Outsize Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $1,349 + free click-in battery ($89 RRP*)

─ $1,349 + free click-in battery ($89 RRP*) Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ─ $549 + Dyson styling set and gift wrapping ($89 RRP*)

─ $549 + Dyson styling set and gift wrapping ($89 RRP*) Dyson Corrale Straightener ─ $699 + free Dyson styling set and gift wrapping ($89 RRP*)

─ $699 + free Dyson styling set and gift wrapping ($89 RRP*) Dyson Airwrap Styler ─ $799 + free Dyson styling set and debossing ($89 RRP*)

*Prices are taken from Dyson, correct as of July 2021.