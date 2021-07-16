Get ready to ‘add to cart’ because Dyson has officially kicked off Dyson Week with up to $300 off its cult range of stick vacuums and fan heaters. Dyson is also giving away free gifts worth up to $199 with certain purchases (while stocks last), including the brand’s new V15 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and the mighty Airwrap Styler that’s still blowing away die-hard fans since it came out in 2018.
The special discounts and deals will be exclusively available from Dyson’s website, from July 19-25.
Here’s what you can expect:
Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $799 ($1,099 RRP*)
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $379 ($599 RRP*)
Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $799 ($1,099 RRP*)
Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater (Black & White) ─ $449 ($549 RRP*)
Dyson Week deals 2021
The hugely popular Dyson V11 Outsize Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will also be one of the items included in the promotion and will come with a free click-in battery, usually worth up to $199. Other stick vacs like the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will be sold with a complimentary complete cleaning kit, while hair tools including the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and Dyson Corrale Straightener offer a Dyson styling set worth up to $89.
Check out the full list of deals below:
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $1,449 + free click-in Battery ($199 RRP*)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $1,249 + free complete cleaning kit ($89 RRP*)
- Dyson V11 Outsize Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $1,349 + free click-in battery ($89 RRP*)
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ─ $549 + Dyson styling set and gift wrapping ($89 RRP*)
- Dyson Corrale Straightener ─ $699 + free Dyson styling set and gift wrapping ($89 RRP*)
- Dyson Airwrap Styler ─ $799 + free Dyson styling set and debossing ($89 RRP*)
*Prices are taken from Dyson, correct as of July 2021.
