Dyson’s springing into cleaning season with its first ever Dyson Week, an online sale event sweeping $200 off the price of cult favourites like the Dyson V11 Outsize and offering up to $299 worth of savings on bundle deals featuring the popular Dyson Airwrap styler.

Starting Monday (September 14), the deals will be available via the Dyson website until Sunday (September 20).

Some limited-time offers will only be available for 24 hours, although there are a few other deals to snag over the five days.

Advertisement

What’s on sale during Dyson Week?

Here are the discounts, bundle deals and free gifts you can expect from this week’s Dyson sale.

*Please note: the Dyson V11 Outsize Pro has already sold out. Instead, you can check out the Dyson V11 Outsize ($1,299) which comes with a free gift.

Product Availability Sale Price RRP Dyson Pure Cool Me & Dyson V7 Motorhead (Bundle 1) September 14-15 $799* $1,098* Dyson Pure Cool Me & Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater (Bundle 2) September 14-15 $1,099* $1,398* Dyson Pure Cool Me & Dyson Airwrap styler (Bundle 3) September 14-15 $999* $1,298* Dyson V8 Absolute September 14-20 $899* $699* Dyson V11 Outsize (free battery worth $199, or dock valued at $149) September 14-20 $1,299* $1,299* Dyson Pure Cool Desk Purifier (free extra filter worth $99) September 16-17 $449* $649* Limited Edition Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Set (free Dyson Supersonic stand worth $99) September 18-20 $549* $549*

Prices taken from Dyson, correct as of September 2020.

Dyson V11 Outsize

The Dyson V11 line has managed to attract a cult following since launching in Australia last year. It features the brand’s latest tech and priciest stick vacs to date, including the Dyson V11 Outsize vacuum cleaner.

This cordless vacuum is claimed to offer 40% more suction power than the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum and contains a larger cleaner head than the previous generation model.

Other key specs include:

Up to 60 minutes runtime

4.5 hours charge time

1.9L bin capacity

Weighs 3.56kg

Includes two cleaner heads and five tools

Available from September 14-20, 2020.

Dyson V8 Absolute

The Dyson V8 Absolute is another high-end stick vacuum on sale this week, selling for $200 cheaper than its full retail price. It comes with many of the same features you can expect from Dyson’s stick vacuum range, such as two power modes, whole-machine filtration and a no-touch bin emptying system.

Other key specs include:

Up to 40 minutes runtime

0.54L bin capacity

Weighs 2.61kg

Includes two cleaner heads and four tools

Available from September 14-20, 2020.

Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap immediately made waves when it came out last year, although initially for its hefty $799 price tag. But that didn’t stop plenty of folks picking up the high-end styling tool to create their own at-home blow dry bar, making it a popular investment piece for those who regularly head to the salon.

Some of the accessories include:

30mm and 40mm Airwrap barrels

Pre-styling dryer

Firm smoothing brush

Soft smoothing brush

Round voluminising brush

The Coanda effect produced by the styling tool is apparently what makes the Dyson styler hot. It’s claimed to create voluminous curls and waves without clamping or winding mechanisms, while the smoothing brushes use the same effect to bring the hair to the surface of each brush and mimic a stylist’s blow-dry technique. Dyson also says its high-end styler can prevent hair damage caused by extreme heat by using intelligent heat control to regulate the temperature of the tool and keep it under 150°C.

Available between September 14-15, 2020.

Dyson Pure Cool Me

The new Dyson Pure Cool Me (pictured) seems to be the big-ticket item in the Dyson Week sale event. It’s offered as part of the three different bundles, promising $299 off both items at full price.

Some features include:

Oscillates from 70°

Sleep timer

Precise airflow control

To beat the heat and potential allergy triggers, this personal purifier fan contains activated carbon and a glass HEPA filter to get rid of gases and 99.95% of pollutants. It’s also approved by the Sensitive Choice program, making it something worth considering for anyone with allergies or asthma.

For an alternative that’s suitable all year-round, there’s the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Purifier ($899 RRP*).

Available from September 14-15, 2020.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Desk Fan

The Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Desk Fan ($649 RRP*) is similarly approved by the Sensitive Choice program and certified as asthma and allergy friendly by Allergy Standards Limited. Compared to the cheaper Dyson Pure Cool Me, this desk option features Air Multiplier technology to cool an entire room and comes with a 360° sealed filtration system. This purifier is also designed to detect pollutants and report air quality levels in real time, which you can see on the Dyson Link app.

Other features include:

Oscillates from from 45° to 350°

Night-time mode

Draught-free diffused mode

Available between September 16-17, 2020.

Picture credits: SUPREEYA-ANON / Shutterstock.com.