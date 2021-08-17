Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift for your dad? Forget quirky socks and pairs of jocks. Shopping for someone who seemingly has everything is hard, especially when they haven’t dropped any hints. Beer does not count*. Fret not friends, Canstar Blue has rounded up some nifty gift ideas for you to check out, whether your dad is ‘cool’ or dorky. Hello, favourite child status!

Father’s Day gift ideas for ‘dorky’ dads

Dunky Cup

Help your dad get the perfect Tim Tam or Oreo dunk without the mess, with this cheap and cheerful Dunky Cup from Amazon. It has three individual pockets for cookies and a larger pocket (cup) for milk, tea, or coffee. The Dunky Cup is food, microwave, and dishwasher-safe as well as recyclable, plus it features a large, ergonomic handle for easy gripping. It’s the perfect gift for dads and kids alike!

Price: $19.95*

Greenlund 10-Piece Garden Tool Set + Tote Bag

This Greenlund 10-piece garden tool set is perfect for green thumbs and is available for just under $30. It comes with compact tools for all sorts of gardening jobs like weeding, digging, transplanting, watering, pruning, loosening soil and more. There are also five rust-free polished aluminium hand tools with soft-contoured handles to help reduce hand fatigue when gardening, and a tote bag with nine pockets to keep seeds, fertiliser, and other assorted tools.

Price: $29.99*

WACACO Minipresso NS Portable Espresso Machine

For caffeine fiends, you can’t beat this WACACO portable mini espresso machine available on Catch.com.au. It uses Nespresso capsules to make hot and fresh coffee on the go. This gadget is said to precisely ground, measure, and tamp coffee each time! The semi-automatic piston unlocks the capsule at the touch of a button to make coffee (50ml). This is the perfect gadget to take when driving or hiking.

Price: $44*

Folding Adjustable Computer Desk & Removable Laptop Worktable

Whether your dad works from home or likes to take on the occasional home project, a good setup like this adjustable laptop worktable from Randy & Travis Machinery is a must. It has an adjustable tilt and height for good posture and an anti-skid strip on the worktable’s surface to keep devices steady, including large laptops. The adjustable mousepad table adds an extra layer of custom comfort. This computer desk also has wheels that rotate to 360° to easily roll it around the house and doubles as a tea table for serving snacks. It also folds easily to store it away when needed.

Price: $54.95*

LENOXX Bluetooth Turntable Retro Music Centre

This music player features a vintage-inspired exterior but works like any modern music player that can play music in multiple ways. It comes with AUX, MP3 and Bluetooth compatibility, as well as a front-loading CD player, a multi-speed turntable, AM/FM radio and a cassette player, for playback options. It’s also remote-controlled and allows you to record and transfer music to an MP3 recording or onto a USB or SD card. It’s the perfect centrepiece for a man cave or home office.

Price: $129*

Father’s Day gift ideas for ‘cool’ dads

Devanti Portable Mini Video Projector

Did someone say movie night? This mini Devanti video projector can get you a widescreen experience from a relatively short projection distance and take your small entertainment game to the big screen. It uses Wi-Fi connectivity to support screen cast from all types of devices including iPhones, iPads, smartphones, tablets and laptops, to stream content to the projector screen without the need for any cables. This projector is also fully HD 1080P compatible for clear and crisp images and colours, and features a built-in heavy bass speaker and a high-lumens lamp with a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours. There’s also HDMI, USB, AV and 3.5mm audio ports to connect game consoles, external speakers and hard disks, plus a remote control.

Price: $141*

Apple AirPods With Charging Case

Give your dad the gift of wireless headphones with second-generation Apple AirPods from Catch.com.au. These high-fidelity sound headphones offer up to three hours of talk time or five hours of listening time on a single charge. AirPods are compatible with all Apple devices (with an iCloud account), with quick access to Siri if you say “Hey Siri”. The headphones automatically connect to devices when placed in the ears, with different headphone sizes available for comfort, plus a charging case that delivers up to 24 hours of battery life.

Price: $188*

Instant Pot Duo 8L Crisp + Air Fryer Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

Hello home cooks! Cooking healthy meals is quick and effortless with this pressure cooker and air fryer combo. It’s as easy as swapping cooking lids to match cooking functions. The pressure cooker lid can be used to pressure cook, steam, sauté, slow cook and sous vide, or to keep your food warm before dinner. The air fryer lid can be used to quickly air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate foods. The air fry function is also said to cook any fried foods with 95% less oil and 70% faster than traditional frying. This appliance also comes with one-touch controls, pre-set cooking programs, an automatic and manual keep warm function and delay cooking for up to 24 hours.

Price: $294*

AhaTech Self-Balancing Hoverboard With Bluetooth Speakers

Get your dad some hot wheels with this 6.5-inch AhaTech self-balancing hoverboard. This gadget is specially designed to navigate all types of hard terrains and roads as the tyres can absorb the shock of irregularities in the ground to give users a seamless ride. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and speakers to enjoy some beats while riding. This hoverboard has 700W motors, plus a maximin of 12km per hour speed and can travel a distance of up to 20 kilometres. It has a maximum weight limit of 120kg. The 36V 4Ah battery only takes a few hours to charge.

Price: $295*

8-Piece Electronic Drum Kit & Drums Set Pad

Is your dad a wannabe muso? This 8-piece electronic drum kit is the perfect set for him to practice at home without pissing off the neighbours with all the cacophony. This kit comes with everything you’d expect to see in a traditional drum set, including drum sticks, a snare, three toms and three cymbals, a bass drum, a hi-hat control pedal and a kick trigger pedal, specifically designed to capture the subtle nuances of sound. Built-in features and functions include an LED display, 30 pre-set drum kits, 15 demo tracks and 498 voices, plus USB and AUX inputs. There is even a built-in metronome, great for training to follow beats. This model is ideal for beginners.

Price: $379.95*

When is Father’s Day in Australia?

In Australia, Father’s Day is typically celebrated on the first Sunday in September, rather than on a specific date like public and national holidays. It falls on Sunday 5 September this year (2021). Pacific countries including New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea also celebrate Father’s Day on the same date. The rest of the world, including the U.S and European countries, observe Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June.

*Prices taken from respective retailers, correct as of August 2021.