Looking to upgrade your television as an early Chrissy present? Well, forget Santa and hit up The Good Guys instead because the retailer is ‘sleighing’ nearly $2,000 off some models in Black Friday sales. We’ve rounded up the biggest deals offered by the tech store below. Happy shopping!

Samsung 75-inch 8K UHD Smart QLED TV ─ $4,795* (save $1,800)

There’s apparently no need to squint at the TV screen with Samsung’s (QA75Q800TAWXXY) Smart TV ($6,795 RRP*), thanks to its Anti-Glare Technology. This feature supposedly reduces glare in different conditions, regardless of whether it’s day or night. The model also includes Direct Full Array, which is designed to adjust brightness and black levels to give greater contrast, depth and detail.

Other features include:

Compatible with Amazon Alexa

Can access Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV, Google Play, Kayo, Foxtel, Stan, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, 7Plus, 9Now & 10Play

One-year manufacturer’s warranty

Check Samsung Prices Online^

TCL 75-inch X10 Mini LED 4K UHD Android LED TV ─ $3,995* (save $1,500)

For something that stands out from the crowd, the TCL (75X10) smart television ($5,495 RRP*) is claimed to amp up what you see and hear onscreen. When it comes to visuals, the combination of the direct mini LED backlight, Quantum Dot Technology, 4K HDR and Dolby Vision apparently provides a cinematic experience. The Dolby Audio is similarly said to make dialogue and other little details clearer.

Other features include:

400 Smooth Motion Rate

Android operating system

Google Play Store

Includes Netflix, Stan, YouTube & Freeview Plus

Three-year manufacturer’s warranty

Check TCL Prices Online^

LG 77-inch CX 4K UHD Smart Cinema OLED TV ─ $7,220* (save $1,275)

“Hey Google, how can I go to the movies without leaving the couch?” One of LG’s latest smart TV releases, the LG (OLED77CXPTA) comes with features like Dolby Vision IQ and a 9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K to give a supposedly more immersive experience ($8,495 RRP*). Plus, for convenience, its ThinQ AI lets you sync up your television to use hands-free assistants including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Airplay 2 and Apple HomeKit.

Some features include:

Dolby Vision IQ: matches screen brightness, colour, and contrast to suit what’s playing onscreen as well as the lighting in the room

Built-in streaming apps: Netflix, Disney & Apple TV

One-year manufacturer’s warranty

Check LG Prices Online^

Sony 77-inch A9G 4K UHD Smart OLED TV ─ $6,888* (save $1,107)

If sore eyes are forcing you to press pause on Netflix, the Sony (KD77A9G) might be worth investing in ($7,995 RRP*). It’s claimed to reduce eyestrain with its large 77-inch screen, plus make it easier to focus on text and graphics thanks to its 3840 x 2160 resolution. And if you’ve got a stack of DVDs gathering dust, you can pair this smart TV with a compatible DVD player.

Some features include:

Netflix, Stan, YouTube & Freeview Plus

Digital Surround Sound

Four HDMI inputs and three USB inputs

One-year manufacturer’s warranty

Check Sony Prices Online^

Hisense 75-inch Q8 4K UHD Smart ULED TV ─ $2,495* (save $1,000)

Are you a big sports or animation fan who wants to dive right into the action? The Hisense 75Q8 smart TV ($3,495 RRP*) is said to help you avoid lag using a 200Hz refresh rate, as well as distinguish smaller details thanks to a 3840 x 2160 pixel screen resolution.

Some features include:

Built-in Amazon Alexa

Includes Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Stan, Tubi, ABC iView, SBS On Demand & Freeview Plus

Quad-Core Processor

Three-year manufacturer’s warranty

Check Hisense Prices Online^

*Prices taken from The Good Guys, correct as of November 2020.

Picture credit: Igor Kardasov/Shutterstock.com.