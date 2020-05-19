Chop up to $900 off kitchen must-haves in Click Frenzy sale

Retailer House is treating home cooks to plenty of discounts on a wide variety of kitchen appliances and lots of other goodies for the home. You can get up to 75% off kitchen utensils and appliances in the Click Frenzy sale, with some items now selling for $900 cheaper than the full retail price.

Plus, unlike a few other brands and retailers, House’s Click Frenzy sale will continue after the official Mayhem event ends. The deals will instead be available for a few more days until May 25 or until stocks last. Keep in mind that you’ll also need to fork out for the $10 delivery fee, although there’s free shipping for orders over $89. Similar to many other online retailers, House offers pay later services including Afterpay and Openpay.

Here are some of the Click Frenzy deals you can expect.

Baccarat Damashiro Bodo 10 Piece Knife Block with Chopping Board

Priced at $299.99, down from $1,199

No wonder it’s called Click Frenzy Mayhem, with online retailers now slicing a whopping $900 off products like this high-end knife collection from Baccarat. The steel blade knives in this collection all feature unique patterns inspired by traditional Japanese craftsmen and Samurai sword makers. Each blade is also said to be tapered to allow for a thinner and more precise cut.

This knife collection includes a 20cm chef’s knife, 15cm mini chef’s knife, 20cm bread knife, 12cm utility knife and a 9cm pairing knife. There’s also three Santoku knives of varying sizes, including 12.5cm, 14cm and 17cm. This set additionally includes a magnetic acacia wood chopping board. This comes with the Baccarat Lifetime Guarantee.

Cuisinepro Summit Aluminium Non-Stick Stackable 10-Piece Cookware Set

Priced at $149.99, down from $359.99

Aside from saving you cash, it seems this year’s Click Frenzy deals may also help Aussies cut down on clutter. One of the great sale items up for grabs is the Cuisinepro Summit Aluminium Non-Stick Stackable 10-Piece Cookware Set, which is said to only take up 20cm of space when packed together.

The collection includes two sauce pans, two frying pans and one saute pan. Plus, there’s also four felt pot protectors to prevent the cookware from being damaged when stored, as well as three BPA-free storage lids and a detachable handle.

MasterPro The Ultimate Digital Air Fryer

Priced at $229.99, down from $299.99

Air fryers are taking kitchens all over the world by storm, so it’s no surprise to see products like The Ultimate Digital Air Fryer from MasterPro as one of the many hot ticket items on sale. This black MasterPro air fryer has a 5.5L capacity and comes with seven preset cooking functions. It also features a pull-out drawer with a removable basket, as well as a digital touch screen, adjustable timer and temperature controls.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Uno Capsule Coffee Machine

Priced at $489.99, down from $549.99

Click Frenzy Mayhem is also brewing up discounts on household names like Breville, and on products like the Nespresso Creatista Uno Capsule Coffee Machine now selling for a slightly more affordable price. This fully automatic coffee machine allows you to make up to eight different types of espresso and milk beverages. It includes milk temperature and texture control, and comes with a self purge steam wand and cool touch steam wand.

Baccarat Gourmet 180mm Pasta Machine

Priced at $59.99, down from $99.99

This Baccarat Gourmet 180mm Pasta Machine is made from heavy duty steel and comes with interchangeable cutting blades to help you cook a variety of dishes. It also contains an adjustable side knob to let you control the thickness of the pasta, allowing you to create everything from lasagne to angel hair spaghetti.

SodaStream Crystal Sparkling Water Maker

Priced at $199.99, down from $249.99

If you’re looking for a healthier bubbly alternative to soft drink, or just want to jazz up your usual glass of H2O, then you might want to take a look at the SodaStream. This trendy kitchen appliance allows you to enjoy sparkling water at the touch of button from your kitchen. This Click Frenzy deal includes one CO2 Cylinder, one glass carafe and two SodaStream glasses.

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.

