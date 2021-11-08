Best Click Frenzy deals from Kogan 2021

Did you know the festive season is just six weeks away? Get ready to sleigh your Christmas shopping with Click Frenzy’s latest shopping event, with more than 4,000 bargains from over 500 brands up for grabs.

After spearheading several hugely popular sale bonanzas throughout the year, Click Frenzy will be rounding everything up with the Main Event. This will start from 7:00pm (AEST) Tuesday, 9 November, and run until 11:59pm on Thursday, 11 November. Expect to see deals on appliances, phones, technology, home and décor, health and beauty, kids, and plenty more.

Best Kogan Click Frenzy deals 2021

Online marketplace Kogan is also jingling some serious discounts as part of its FRENZY sale, with up to 88% off thousands of items across home, tech, appliances and clothing.

The Kogan FRENZY event kicks off once the clock strikes midnight on November 8, and ends at 11:59pm on November 11. Here are some of the best bargains you can snap up.

Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner ─ $599 (save $400)

Brands like Roborock are sweeping up fans with robot cleaners, offering households a convenient and hands-free way to clean their home. This model comes with both vacuum and mopping functionalities, along with the usual features found in a robot cleaner such as voice control, laser mapping, multi-level mapping systems and sensors to detect and avoid obstacles. Other specs include:

Three-hour battery life

Spring-loaded mop (for a consistent finish on all floor types)

290ml water tank

Omni-directional wheels.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ─ $99 (save $219.01)

Need a new pair of earbuds? We hear you. Fortunately, these Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are on sale for more than $200 off. These are said to contain an ergonomic design and 12mm speakers with sound by AKG. One standout feature is the Voice Pickup Unit, which supposedly detects when your jaw moves and transforms the vibrations into voice signals to help improve the sound quality.

Some specs to expect include:

21-hour battery life (with charging case)

6-hour playtime on a single charge (non-stop listening)

Active Noise Cancellation

Bixby voice compatibility

Touch sensors.

Dyson V7 Cord-Free Lightweight Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $399 (save $200)

Another spring cleaning essential to expect in Kogan’s sale is from cult-favourite brand Dyson. Suitable for carpets and hard floors, the V7 Cord-Free vacuum boasts a 30-minute fade-free suction or a six-minute runtime when operating with maximum suction power. Other features include:

3.5-hour charging time

No-touch dirt emptying system

Combination tool, crevice tool and Direct Drive cleaner head

Washable lifetime filter

Two-year parts and labour warranty when you buy a Dyson from Kogan.

Miracle Chef 1500W 10L Air Fryer Oven Deluxe 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker ─ $189 (save $160.95)

Whether it’s getting more bench space or creating a memorable meal (for good reasons), the Miracle Chef Air Fryer Oven Multi-Cooker ($349 RRP*) promises to work, well, wonders. It’s claimed to help free up space and add plenty of convenience by packing the same functionalities of seven kitchen appliances into one, replacing items like the oven, air fryer, rotisserie, dehydrator and more.

Some features include:

Contains several cooking functions such as oven, air fryer, rotisserie and dehydrator

10L capacity

10 pre-set programs

1500W of power output

One-year warranty.

Kogan 42-inch Full HD LED Smart TV Android TV ─ $339 (save $120.99 RRP*)

Need a new screen to binge the latest shows on Netflix and Stan? Then you might want to keep an eye on Kogan’s 42-inch Smart TV (RF9220), which boasts High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, voice control, Google Assistant compatibility and can give you access to a wide range of movies, games and apps such as 7Plus, SBS On Demand, Ted Talks and Twitch on Google Play Store.

Other features on this Android TV include:

6-star energy rating

Built-in Chromecast

One-touch remote

VESA mount compatible.

Antler Juno 2 Collection ─ $89 (save $170)

Popular luggage brand Antler also packs a few deals on its Juno 2 Collection, with items available on Kogan for almost half price, which is perfect timing as borders re-open across the country. There are several hardcase suitcases to choose from, available in teal, yellow, white and black. These typically weigh between 2.5kg and 4.4kg, depending on which travel luggage you get. Some specs include: