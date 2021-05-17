Best Kogan Deals in Click Frenzy Mayhem Sale

Stretch those fingers and get your wallet ready, because Kogan is well and truly putting the ‘mayhem’ in their 2021 Click Frenzy Mayhem sale. You can score up to 60% off kitchen appliances like refrigerators and air fryers, as well computer gadgets, plus a whopping 80% off home and garden goodies such as stick vacuums, electric heaters and bedding. The online retailer is also slashing prices off its budget-friendly TVs to half price on some models!

Kogan’s Click Frenzy Mayhem discounts will run until Thursday midnight on May 20, 2021. To make the most out of these deals, shoppers can register as a Kogan First member to snag items for the cheapest price possible on site. While this usually comes with a $5.99 monthly fee, you can opt for a 14-day trial to sample the different perks such as free shipping, exclusive member deals, and priority customer service.

Best Kogan Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals 2021

Here’s a snapshot of a few hot ticket items currently available:

Kogan 535L Top Mount Fridge ─ $749

Kogan is offering up to a scrumptious 60% off kitchen appliances, including this family-sized 535L top mount fridge. It comes with a four-star energy efficiency rating, plus a frost-free design and vegetable and fruit crisper with humidity control. This Kogan refrigerator can also be customised thanks to the adjustable shelves, legs and reversible door.

Other specs include:

Fridge capacity: 398L

Freezer capacity: 137L

Two-year warranty

Originally retailing for $1,299, this refrigerator is now available for $749 or $669 for Kogan First members.



Miracle Chef Oven Deluxe 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker ─ $209

Is it getting hot in here? Or is it just Kogan cooking up a fire hot sale with the Miracle Chef oven deluxe 7-in-1 multi-cooker? This 1500W gadget is claimed to package seven kitchen appliances into one countertop oven, offering the same functionalities as a deep fryer, rotisserie oven, dehydrator and more. But it’s the option to use it as an air fryer that’s got some budget-savvy Aussies salivating, with the multi-cooker offering a 10L capacity and Rapid Air Technology to supposedly cook food without the added fat and calories. This model is also said to help air fry meals from all sides at once.

This Miracle Chef oven usually retails for $249, but is currently on sale for $209 or $199 for Kogan First members.



Kogan 5-in-1 Steam Mop Stick ─ $74.99

If you’re looking to Marie Kondo your space, this Kogan 5-in-1 steam mop stick might be an item that will bring you joy (as well as a clean house). It’s claimed to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria, without the need to use harsh detergents or chemicals.

This Kogan steam mop is said to have a short heat-up time of 25 seconds and can be converted to a handheld steamer. It features a jet nozzle which is stated to create a concentrated steam flow to help lift grime from ovens, BBQs and microwaves. This cleaning appliance additionally includes a swivel head design, removable water tank, and small round brush to clean tight areas including taps, pipes, and showerheads.

This Kogan steam mop stick is usually available for $239.99 but is now on sale for $59.99 for Kogan First members or $74.99 for non-members.



Kogan M8 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner & Mop ─ $129

Another item that won’t totally spring clean your wallet is the Kogan M8 cordless stick vacuum cleaner and mop. It’s described as a dual cyclone stick vacuum with a mopping function, capable of providing a 45-minute runtime. There are three different modes, including low, standard, and boost. Similar to other stick vacuums, this model can also convert to a handheld model. Different attachments to expect include the high torque smart brush, mop tool, crevice tool, and combination tool. This appliance additionally comes with a built-in 170ml water tank.

This Kogan cordless stick vacuum cleaner and mop normally retails for $369.99 but is now discounted to $129 or $99.99 for Kogan First members.



Kogan 70-inch Smart HDR 4K LED TV Android TV ─ $899

Addicted to Netflix, Stan, Kayo and pretty much every other streaming service? Kogan’s got a couple of TV sales happening, including with its Series 9 Kogan 70-inch smart Android 4K LED TV (XU9210). Similar to other smart TVs on the market, this will give you easy one-touch button access to Netflix and YouTube. It also has Google Chromecast built-in, so you can use apps like Amazon Prime Video, Stan, Disney+, Google Play and more. This model even boasts Google Assistant and voice search, making it useful for when your hands are tied up with snacks. This Kogan television additionally includes HDMI, LAN, and USB inputs.

This Kogan TV is usually $1,499.99 at full retail price but is discounted to $899 or $879 for Kogan First members.



Kogan 30-inch Curved 21:9 Ultrawide FreeSync 75Hz Monitor ─ $279

With many of us still working from home, a new computer monitor may be next on your wishlist. This Kogan 30-inch curved monitor (2560 x 1080) might be worth considering during this year’s Click Frenzy Mayhem event, especially with it being on sale for half price. The ultrawide curved display is said to provide an ergonomic design, supposedly offering a wider field of view to help reduce eye strain. The FreeSync feature is also stated to minimise any tearing and stuttering on-screen while you work or game. Plus, there’s even a blue light mode that supposedly filters out harmful blue light and helps cut down eye fatigue and irritation. There are additionally three HDMI ports to plug in whatever you need.

This Kogan curved monitor is usually available for $599 but is now on sale for $299 or $279 for Kogan First members.



Kogan Atlas 10-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop With Windows 10 Pro ─ $249

A budget-friendly laptop isn’t always easy to find. Although this year’s Click Frenzy Mayhem event is seeing a number of brands, including Kogan whip up a few deals. This Kogan laptop (D500), which can also be converted into a tablet, features a compact 10-inch display screen and contains 4GB RAM and 64GB EMMC for storage. It additionally uses Microsoft Windows 10 Pro and an Intel Celeron Processor N3350. There’s also a Micro SD slot, as well as slots for USB 2.0 and a mini HDMI input.

This 2-in-1 laptop and tablet hybrid typically retails for $359.99. It’s now discounted to $249 or $235 for Kogan First members.



Kogan 2000W Black Glass Portable Electric Panel Heater ─ $89.99

If you still haven’t got a heater to keep you cozy this winter, the huge 72% off discount (for Kogan First members) might make you warm up to this panel heater. The black tempered glass casing on this Kogan 2000W portable electric panel heater makes it a fairly stylish addition to your home and can be mounted to the wall or used as a freestanding model on the floor. According to the brand, the ‘x’ shaped heating element allows the appliance to heat up quickly and efficiently. There are also two adjustable heat settings (1000W and 2000W), thermostat control, and a touchpad control panel.

You can usually find this panel heater from the online retailer for $249.99, or buy it for less during the Click Frenzy Mayhem event for $89.99 or just $69.99 for Kogan First members.



Ovela Washable Plush Electric Heated Throw Blanket ─ From $49.99

Another way to rug up this chilly season is with an electric blanket like this one from Kogan’s Ovela range. These heated throw blankets are available in two sizes, either 160cm x 130cm or a larger 200cm x 180cm. It provides up to 120W worth of heating power and nine settings, including a fast-heating function. You can adjust the temperature up to 55°C, with a customisable auto switch-off timer function similarly available.

For times when you just want a regular blanket, this heated throw has detachable wires which you can store away whenever you don’t need them. This machine-washable electric blanket additionally contains overheating and overcurrent protection.

The smaller Ovela electric blanket is now on sale for $49.99 (or $39.99 for Kogan First members), marked down from $249.99. Meanwhile, the larger option, which typically retails for $269.99, comes at $69.99 or $49.99 for members.