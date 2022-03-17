Kogan offers up to 40% off appliances & tech for sweet 16th  

Online retailer Kogan is celebrating its sweet 16th birthday the best way possible – with a birthday sale of course! Kogan will be slinging some seriously sweet deals over four days, with up to 40% off some appliances and tech. Kogan’s birthday sale will run until midnight on Sunday, 20 March.

Please note: Some deals will only be available for a limited time. Discounts are also available on apparel and beauty products.

Kogan’s sweet 16th birthday deals

We’ve rounded up some of the biggest discounts available below.

Kogan 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV Android TV − $389 (save $260.99)

This 50-inch smart Series 9 TV (XU9220) has everything you need to take your home theatre to the next level, including 4K resolution, built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, easy access buttons for pre-installed Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play store, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Deal available: March 17-20.

Kogan 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV Android TV − $329 (save $60)

If you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment with cinematic quality, ultra-high definition imaging, and 4K resolution, this Kogan 43-inch Series 9 TV (RT9220) could be it! It features UHD technology for hyperreal quality and detail, built-in access to all your favourite streaming sites, Google Assistant and voice search, plus more.

Deal available: March 19-20.

Kogan C7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner − $89 (save $40)

Cleaning is never a walk in the park, but this Kogan C7 cordless stick vacuum can certainly take the guesswork out of the housework. It features strong suction power, a 120W motorhead with LED lights, a washable HEPA filter that captures up to 99.97% of fine dust and allergens, and 33 minutes of interrupted runtime.

Deal available: March 19-20.

KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor (Empire Red) − $189 (save $140)

This KitchenAid food processor (5KFP0919AER) features an innovative design with a one-click, twist-free, bowl assembly and latched lid for an easy set-up and clean-up. It features three speed settings (low, high & pulse), LED controls, various slicing/shredding discs and blades, and a 2-in-1 feed tube on the lid.

Deal available: March 18-20.

Ovela 8-Piece CeraMax Ceramic Cookware Set − $50 (save $42.99)

This Ovela ceramic cookware set comes with non-stick and double-layer ceramic coating for even heat distribution and soft silicone handles. Pieces are suitable to use on all cooktops including induction cooktops.

Deal available: March 19-20.

Fortis T3 Ultra Slim Foldable 2-in-1 Walking & Running Smart Treadmill − $299 (save $1,000)

Looking to bring your daily exercise indoors? This Fortis foldable super slim treadmill features 2-in-1 walking and running with smart controls, multiple speed settings (1km/h- 12km/h), a built-in phone holder and Bluetooth speaker, anti-slip edges, a multi-layer air-shock absorbing belt, and more.

Deal available: March 19-20.

Charmate Lawson Junior Charcoal Smoker & BBQ − $49 (save $50)

This Charmate Lawson smoker and BBQ (CM160-011) is ideal for slow cooking and smoking meats, fish, vegetables, and other delicious foods. It features two large chrome-plated cooking racks, hanging hooks for fish, a water bowl to add moisture when cooking, and a temperature gauge on the lid. It’s made from durable high-temperature powder-coated material.

Deal available: March 20.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) − $235 (save $44)

These 3rd Gen Apple AirPods feature voice-activated Siri access, automatic power on and connection when removed from the case, high-quality sound and microphone audio, double-tap to play or skip forward, and a new wireless charging case. They can be paired with all your Apple devices with seamless switching.

Deal available: March 18-20.

Kogan’s ‘Super Sweet Birthday’ competition

Kogan is also running an epic competition on Instagram @kogandotcom with the chance to win a ‘Super Sweet Birthday’ package, valued at up to $3,000, including:

A Limited-Edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Console

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

A Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

A Kogan QLED 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV Android TV

How it works: Follow and tag a friend on the Super Sweet 16 Birthday post to enter the competition. Entries open on March 17 and close on March 20. Kogan’s birthday sale also ends on Sunday, 20 March at 23:59.

