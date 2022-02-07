Cassette mixtapes and CDs with carefully tailored playlists aren’t the only way to say ‘I love you’. Here are a few last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas because nothing is more romantic than online sales and next-day delivery.

Valentine’s Day gifts for her

1. Tiffany & Co Return To Tiffany Double Heart Pendant Necklace

Is there a better way to say ‘I love you’ than with jewellery? It’s hard to go wrong with the classics, especially when it’s a piece from Tiffany & Co. The Return To Tiffany Double Heart Pendant Necklace is even on sale on Catch.com.au for a whopping $475 off its usual premium price of $925. It features two engraved tags with the brand’s iconic inscription.

Price: $925 RRP*

2. DIY Charcuterie Board

If you can’t decide on which online florist or gift delivery website to use, or simply want to get straight to the good stuff in your hamper (i.e. wine), why not try making your own charcuterie board? You’ll only need a board or tray, plus different types of your partner’s favourite cheese, meats, crackers, fresh fruits and whatever else you want. If you don’t know what foods pair well, you can always ask the person behind the counter for recommendations.

Price: depends on your budget

3. Personalised Embroidered Robe

Have your partner feel like royalty with a personalised robe. Or better yet, why not order two for a matching set! This particular product from Catch.com.au lets you pick the font style and thread colour, and fits up to 10 characters. It’s described as a ‘one size fits most’. But since the robe is customised, you’ll need to order as soon as possible to make sure it arrives on time.

Price: $49.99 RRP*

4. Sunbeam Weighted Blanket

Has your partner been feeling a little stressed out lately? Weighted blankets have become a popular way to relax and supposedly improve sleep quality. These usually weigh between 5kg -10kg and are designed based on pressure therapy, which essentially uses pressure to mimic the feeling of being held or hugged. This particular Sunbeam model weighs just under 7kg, contains arm holes and is reversible.

Price: $129 RRP*

5. SUN5 LED UNV Nail Lamp

Get your special someone manicures on demand, with this SUN5 nail lamp which also saves you money on pampers long term. Similar to units you’d find in a professional nail salon, this particular model has several timer modes (10 secs, 30 secs, 60 secs and 99 secs) and can be used on both fingernails and toenails.

Price: $28.85 RRP*

Valentine’s Day gifts for him

1. Beurer Deep Tissue Massage Gun

For those who want to subtly sneak in a pressie that can be shared, a massage gun is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. These are designed to reduce soreness and improve recovery in various parts of the body and often come with a variety of attachments to provide a tailored massage. This model (MG180) from Beurer is said to last up to three hours in a single-use and includes four intensity levels and six accessories.

Price: $279 RRP*

2. Audio Technica Bluetooth Connected Turntable

Streaming music may be convenient, but there’s something special about holding a physical record and loading a turntable to play music. Fully automatic turntables like this Audio Technica Bluetooth Connected Turntable (ATLP60XBTBK) let you mix old with the new. The Bluetooth functionality means you can play vinyl and use the turntable as a Bluetooth speaker to blast your favourite songs on Spotify.

Price: $389 RRP*

3. Nintendo Switch

Has your partner subtly (or not so subtly) hinted at getting a Nintendo Switch? You can find the console on sale at a few different retailers, with many stores also doing next-day delivery. It’s a win-win! The Nintendo Switch can be used as a handheld device, otherwise, you can detach the Joy-Con controllers to use the Switch in either TV or tabletop mode.

Price: $539 RRP*

4. Fabness Personalised Beer Glass

Promised to give each other a cheap and simple gift? Here’s one option that isn’t undies or novelty socks. These customised beer glasses from Fabness can fit up to 14 characters on each glass (depending on the design) and come in four different styles. Each glass holds 425ml.

Price: $14.99 RRP*

5. RedBalloon Gift Card

Sometimes, the best gift isn’t a set of tools or a fancy gadget. Gift cards for experiences like swimming with dolphins, bungee jumping and enjoying picnics on a secluded beach can be more valuable than something store-bought. Plus, you don’t have to worry about long delivery times since tickets can be printed at home or sent straight to your phone.

Price: at least $25 RRP*

*Prices are taken from respective retailers, Catch.com.au and Appliances Online, correct as of Feburary 2022.