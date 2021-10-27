Lloyds Auctions is running a massive sale on appliances and electronics with all bidding starting from just $1.

The online auction includes a $1million haul of mostly white goods and electronics including smart TVs and high-end dishwashers, fridges, washing machines, and even electric bikes. The auction is unreserved, meaning every lot within the auction will be sold for whatever the highest bid is. Bidding is now open online and will continue until Sunday, 31 October.

The sale features over 400 appliances and products from big-name brands including Samsung, LG, Electrolux, Hisense, Fisher & Paykel, Bosch, and more. There is a catch though − all items for sale have some sort of minor carton damage or small scratches or dents. The items also have no warranty.

Standout auction items include an Electrolux 681L French door fridge, a Sony 85-inch 4K smart TV, a Hisense wine fridge, and a Westinghouse pyrolytic electric oven. A Lloyds Auctions spokesperson said buyers can save between 60% and 80% once bidding is done, although some items have already reached bids into the thousands.

Canstar Blue’s shopping expert Megan Birot said those interested in the sale should place their bids early due to the competitive nature of online bidding.

“You don’t want to be that person who missed out on placing a bid because of a bad internet connection or because the site crashed when everyone else is trying to place a last-minute bid,” she said.

“Just make sure you research the products and prices online before you buy anything, or you run the risk of ending up with an overpriced dud.”

“Check out our consumer ratings to see which brands Aussies rated the highest.”

Items are only available for pick up in Sydney, but successful bidders may choose to hire local independent couriers for shipping.

Bidding is now open online and continues until Sunday.