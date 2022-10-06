Target slashes $250 off iRobot Roomba & offers 20% off select appliances NOW

Christmas has come early at Target with 20% off select appliances. The retailer is slashing prices on big-name brands including iRobot, Sunbeam, Breville, and more. Canstar Blue has compiled a list of the top 10 deals available in the Target 20% off sale which ends on Oct 12.

1. iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum − $399 (save $250)

Coming in first place is the iRobot Roomba (R670000), delivering an amazingly good deal on a smart vacuum that can clean without supervision. The Roomba uses sensors to detect dirt, dust, animal hair, and everything in between and features hard-floor and carpet cleaning capabilities. You can schedule cleans from anywhere, and the Roomba can even remember your cleaning habits, providing suggestions and reminders for when your home might need an extra scrub – perfect for those with hay fever and pet allergies. Similar models on the market usually start at around $700, making this deal a big saver.

2. Sunbeam Planetary Mixmaster: The Master One Mixer − $303.20 (save $75.80)

The Sunbeam Planetary Mixmaster (MXM5000) is a powerful tool in the kitchen. This machine can whisk, beat, knead, scrape and mix using eight different speed settings. Rotating attachments with 360° coverage won’t leave any mixture behind, while its 5L bowl makes preparing big batches and tough doughs easy. Most stand mixers from a solid brand like Sunbeam fetch $350 and up price tags, making this beater a pretty good bargain for beginners and frequent bakers alike. The Sunbeam Planetary Mixmaster is available online only.

3. Sunbeam Compact Barista Manual Espresso Machine (Silver) − $215.20 (save $53.80)

Target has two coffee machines available in its 20% off sale: the Sunbeam Café Espresso Coffee Machine (EM5000K) and the Sunbeam Compact Barista Manual Espresso Machine (EMM2900SS), and as far as bang for buck goes, the Manual Espresso Machine is a far better steal. For just $15 more, you’re getting a machine with extraction control, thermoblock heating, a steam wand, a cup warming tray, and descaling programs to keep it fresh. It has a 15-bar pressure pump, a 100ml water tank and operates up to 1450W – most espresso coffee machines operate between 1000W-1500W − which puts the Compact Barista on the higher end of the power scale. More to the point, as a manual machine, it allows you to have full control over your cup of coffee and even comes with a handle and filter basket, so you don’t need to go chasing any accessories.

4. Instant Air Purifier − $149 (save $50)

The Instant Air Purifier (AP100) is one of three air purifiers sold by the Instant brand at Target, but at $149, it’s up to $350 cheaper than the top model, and performs to a highly similar standard! All three models promise to remove up to 99.97% of ultrafine airborne impurities and up to 99.9% of virus, bacteria, and mould particles from the air using triple protection filtration and plasma ion technology. In addition, they monitor the air quality and adjust fan speeds automatically. The only major difference is the size of the space they can purify – the Instant Air Purifier AP100 can cover 138m3/h while the top model covers 426m3/h – so if you only need to purify a small space, the AP100 is a big bargain!

5. Breville 28L Air Fryer Oven − $199.20 (save $49.80)

The Breville 28L Air Fryer Oven (LOV600BLK) is a double diamond – acting as both an air fryer and small convection oven, allowing you to toast, grill, bake, slow cook, air fry, rotisserie, and even dehydrate foods. It comes with a baking tray, dehydration basket, rotisserie rod, spikes and rod, wire rack, and crumb tray. It’s big enough to fit an entire roast chook, six slices of bread, and nearly a kilogram of chips, making it perfect for those with limited kitchen space and a big appetite.

6. Remington Air 3D Plus Hair Dryer − $159.20 (save $40)

The Remington Air 3D Plus Hair Dryer (D7779AU) is at the top end of the latest Remington range, alongside the Remington Hydralux, also available at Target. However, the 3D Plus has two additional attachments, giving the hair dryer five different possible adaptations. These attachments include a wide tooth comb concentrator, an ultra-slim concentrator, a diffuser, a curling concentrator, and an extra-wide slim concentrator. This model features 3D airflow for optimised styling and smooth conditioning technology for less frizz – good for curly girls. What it does lack is a wide range of temperature controls, so if your hair is highly temperamental, steer clear.

7. Sunbeam 3L Butler Garment Steamer − $143.20 (save $35.80)

The Sunbeam 3L Butler Garment Steamer (SG3000) is the total package in terms of speedy steaming, sanitising, de-wrinkling, and freshening your clothes – saving on washes between wears. It features five settings to cater to everything from silk, synthetics, and linen. What sets it apart from the other steamers on sale is its rotating garment hanger and twin poles for stabilisation, which means you don’t have to try and balance your garment somewhere while steaming. You also never have to worry about the unattended appliance as it switches off when the water runs out. With a 40-second heat-up time and 2000W of power behind it, the Sunbeam Butler is easily able to replace your iron and become your lifelong friend in the laundry.

8. Sunbeam Auto Clean Blender − $79.20 (save $19.80)

Nothing ruins a good smoothie quite like finding your kitchen bench in a mess afterward. While some of us are content with the ‘leave and soak,’ Sunbeam has come up with a better idea – the Sunbeam Auto Clean Blender (PBT3000BK). Once you’ve finished pulverising your fruit and yoghurt, fill the machine with water, hit the button, and watch it scrub itself clean. The machine also comes with three speed settings, a pulse function, and four pre-programmed settings suitable for smoothies, milkshakes, soups, and dips. It can also crush ice. Margaritas, anyone?

9. Sunbeam Breakfast Essentials Kettle & Toaster Set − $67.20 (save $16.80)

Sunbeam is offering up the Sunbeam Breakfast Essentials Kettle & Toaster Set (PU5201), a good fit for anyone looking to deck out their kitchen with the essentials. The kettle is 1.7L (enough for seven cups of tea) while the toaster has a defrost, heat and crumpet mode, seven browning levels, and a very fancy little high lift lever to keep your fingers safe. Other Sunbeam kettles and toasters in the range are selling for around $55, which means that while you’re saving just under $20 on the set, you’re really saving close to $60 if you need a kettle and toaster combo. The Sunbeam Kettle & Toaster Set is only available for online purchase.

10. Russel Hobbs Digital Supreme Iron – $63.20 (save $15.80)

The Russell Hobbs Digital Supreme Iron (RHC570) brings something a little extra to the ironing board. Stacked with smart features, its Colour Control Technology and easy Colour Reference Guide mean you will always be ironing at the right temperature. On top of that, it even has a multi-coloured display that changes colour as you iron for real-time feedback, and a Colour Protect Ceramic soleplate to protect your clothes from any colour fade or change. Conveniently, it also has a self-clean function, power shot functions, and triple cleaning action, so you can be sure your steam is running clean and clear.

Please note: Deals mentioned in this article are available at Target exclusively, but check out Appliances Online for other discounts and sales on brands above.

