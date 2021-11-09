Christmas just came early! The Click Frenzy Main Event is back with some hot deals to help you kick off the silly season, including 11% off big-ticket appliances from The Good Guys.

The 53-hour online sales event starts from 7:00pm (AEST) Tuesday, 9 November and runs until 11:59pm (AEST) on Thursday, 11 November. The Main Event sale will span a range of popular categories, including fashion, sports and leisure, tech, home and living, and more.

The Good Guys’ best deals in Click Frenzy sale

The Good Guys is also participating in the Click Frenzy Main Event and offering a minimum of 11% off a huge range of products, with the promo code ELEVEN to use at checkout to access this discount, although some items will be discounted even further, including:

Hisense 60cm Freestanding Dishwasher (White) − $698 (30% off)

If you’re looking to spend less time in the kitchen and more time doing the things you love, then this Hisense 60cm dishwasher (HSGA16FW) is for you. It comes with 16 place settings for larger households or those who like to entertain, an Auto Door Opening feature that automatically opens the dishwasher door at the end of a cycle to improve drying performance, a multi-display panel to show you where your dishwasher load is at in the cycle, and a flexible dishwasher interior to save you time on stacking your dishes. This model also comes with a five-star water rating (WELS) and a 3.5-star energy efficiency rating.

JBL SB160 2.1ch 220W Soundbar − $199 (20% off)

Bring your home entertainment game to the next level with this JBL soundbar (4505089). It features two channels, four powerful full-range drivers and a wireless subwoofer to deliver sound with extra-deep bass − perfect for movie nights and to plug in your favourite playlists. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a 220W power output and speciliased sound modes for music, movies and news. This is a great budget-friendly alternative to a home theatre sound system.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6-inch Laptop − $728 (19% off)

This Lenovo IdeaPad laptop (81W10001AU) features a 9.6-hour battery life, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB hard drive to safeguard your family’s or work software packages and large files. It also comes with Bluetooth and wireless connectivity, a 15.6-inch screen with 1366 x 768 resolution to give you precise graphics, a camera, and USB and HDMI ports. This model is compatible with the Windows 10 Home operating system.

Hisense 75-inch U8G 4K ULED Smart TV − $2,295 (14% off)

You can create a true IMAX cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with this Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV (75U8G). This model is said to use digitally remastered 4K HDR content, DTS audio technologies, Full Array Local Dimming and quantum dot technology to produce high-quality colour, sound, clarity, and contrasts. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and the automatic low-latency mode Game Mode to reduce lag and improve the responsiveness of actions for a better gaming experience.

If your fingers are still tingling for more sales, here are some other generic deals to check out.

Best Click Frenzy Deals 2021

Here’s a sneak peek of some of the best deals available:

Dyson: Save up to 30% on a range of Dyson technologies

Save up to 30% on a range of Dyson technologies Wittner: 25% off sitewide

25% off sitewide Charles & Keith: Up to 50% off sitewide

Up to 50% off sitewide Surfstitch: 30% off almost everything

30% off almost everything ghd: Up to $50 off ghd styling tools including the ghd original and new ghd max

Up to $50 off ghd styling tools including the ghd original and new ghd max Lovehoney: 25% off sitewide

25% off sitewide E-Living Furniture: $99 deals for selected products & 15% off everything else

$99 deals for selected products & 15% off everything else Thomas Sabo: 20% off jewellery & watches

20% off jewellery & watches FILA: Up to 70% off selected items

Up to 70% off selected items Oaks Hotels: 30% off stays over two nights across several Aus & NZ properties

30% off stays over two nights across several Aus & NZ properties Bose: Up to 50% off Bose speaker and headphone products

Up to 50% off Bose speaker and headphone products MyDeal: Apple Airpods 2 for $179 and Apple Watch Series 6 for $499

Apple Airpods 2 for $179 and Apple Watch Series 6 for $499 Telstra: $300 off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (now $949)

$300 off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (now $949) GUESS: 30%-40% off selected styles of GUESS handbags and wallets

30%-40% off selected styles of GUESS handbags and wallets Adore Beauty : Up to 40% off select products

: Up to 40% off select products Intrepid Travel: 20% off trips in Aus and NZ and save between 20-30% off 2022/23 season Antarctic voyages

20% off trips in Aus and NZ and save between 20-30% off 2022/23 season Antarctic voyages Ray Ban: 20% off full-priced items, plus free shipping

20% off full-priced items, plus free shipping Sunglass Hut: 20% off full-priced sunglasses and free shipping

20% off full-priced sunglasses and free shipping House: 25%-75% off everything

25%-75% off everything Bevilles: 50% off diamond and gold jewellery and up to 20% off watches

50% off diamond and gold jewellery and up to 20% off watches Koala Living: 55% off storewide

55% off storewide Red Balloon: $25 off when you spend $175 or more sitewide

$25 off when you spend $175 or more sitewide Amart Furniture: 20% off sitewide

20% off sitewide Glassons: 20% off everything online

20% off everything online Esmi Skin Minerals: buy two, get the third item free

buy two, get the third item free AMR Hair and Beauty: up to 90% off hair & beauty, plus a free mystery bag with every order

How to score 99% off with Click Frenzy ‘Go Wild’ deals

Members who are on the website at the right time might see pop-up ‘Go Wild’ 99% deals go live, but you’ll need to act quickly ─ stock is limited and you’ll only have 30 minutes to respond to the notification. Click Frenzy will be emailing out clues as to when the 99% off discounts might hit, so make sure you’re subscribed!

Members also get early access to the deals 30 minutes before the sale event officially starts (from 6:30pm). Additionally, there’s a member-only pre-sale from 8:00am on Monday, 8 November, where members can check out exclusive deals from over 20 major brands. Plus, the first 1,000 Click Frenzy members who spend at least $200 will also get a $50 e-Mastercard.