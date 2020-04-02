What is the Coronavirus Australia app?

Advertisement

Getting accurate, relevant and verified information about the coronavirus outbreak can prove difficult, especially as details are changing daily. To help with this issue, the Federal Government has released the Coronavirus Australia app to be a hub of information, updates and guidelines for Aussies to use during the COVID-19 crisis. Find out what exactly is included with the Coronavirus Australia app in this Canstar Blue quick guide.

Coronavirus Australia app

Released by the Australian Department of Health, the Coronavirus Australia app includes a variety of links, articles, guidelines and recommendations to help Australians limit their exposure to coronavirus, as well as how to identify symptoms of the virus. The app has advice from the Australian Government in regards to personal hygiene practices and how to practice social distancing, as well as giving updates from official government press releases. Additionally, the app outlines symptoms and allows you to register your own isolation with health officials for them to track the impact within your community.

“[The app] will assist you to get accurate and timely information about what is being done by governments around the country to support you, as you and your family and your household and your community work through the difficult months ahead,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.

How do I get the Coronavirus Australia app?

The Coronavirus Australia app is available through both the App Store and Google Play. It is free to download and use.

Is the Coronavirus Australia app worth downloading?

As the Government’s official app, the Coronavirus Australia app is worth downloading if you’re looking to keep up to date with press releases and news, as well as how to limit your impact or exposure within your local community. Notifications can be turned on, allowing you to receive information as soon as it’s released by the Government.

At testing times like these, it’s easy to get obsessed with news channel and online media sites pumping out daily reports and speculation, which rather than helping the situation, could arguably make things a whole lot worse. For your mental wellbeing, it might be worth turning the noise down and sticking to a reputable source of information, which the Coronavirus Australia app clearly will be.

Picture credit: ymgerman/shutterstock.com, Google Play