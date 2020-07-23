Facebook announces new privacy features for Messenger on phones

Advertisement

Facebook has announced some new privacy features for phones using the Messenger app on iPhone and Android platforms. These features are available right now on iPhone versions of the Messenger app, while Android users will have to wait a little longer for the security upgrade.

What is Facebook adding to Messenger?

Messenger on the iPhone now has a feature called ‘App Lock’. This feature syncs up your iPhone’s password, fingerprint and your facial recognition to your Messenger app, and prevents anybody without your password or your face from accessing your messages – great if you’ve passed your phone to a friend, but don’t want them viewing your Facebook DMs. This feature is already on iPhones as of today (July 23, 2020), and will be on Android devices soon.

The other big thing that Facebook Messenger will be getting is a new area in the app called the ‘Privacy Settings’ section. From here, users can access things like audiences for your stories, along with the lists of people you have muted and blocked. Keep in mind though, none of the new privacy settings will stop the app collecting your data – so if this is a major worry, this update won’t solve any of those hang-ups.

As more privacy features are added to Messenger, you’ll find them in this new Privacy Settings section. Features in development include more control over who can reach you on Messenger, and a feature allowing you to choose who goes to your requests folder, and who can or cannot call or message you at all. Messenger is also working on a feature blurring images that are sent in message requests (seen in Whats App and Instagram), so you can avoid seeing not-safe-for-work or inappropriate content.

Phone plans for social media lovers

If you’re big on social media, and love using it on your phone, there’s not a lot of phone plans that won’t cater to your usage needs. Social media doesn’t suck up too much data, and isn’t too demanding on your phone’s resources. If you use social media casually, you should be good without much data, provided you’re using WiFi connections whenever possible. See the table below for postpaid and prepaid plans.

Postpaid Phone Plans

Prepaid Phone Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Images: Facebook