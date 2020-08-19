QLD Energy Prices: AGL now cheapest of ‘big three’ retailers

AGL has made moves in south-east Queensland by reducing the electricity rates of its plans, giving the slip to other ‘big three’ providers, Origin and EnergyAustralia.

With two deals currently available on the Energex network, AGL’s Essentials and Essentials Saver plans are now roughly 5% cheaper, thanks to a decrease in electricity usage and supply rates.

Both of the AGL Essentials products come with competitive rates, plus no lock-in contracts or exit fees. The Essentials is a fixed rate plan, meaning that customers can lock in rates for 12 months, while Essentials Saver is a variable rate plan that may experience rate changes down the track.

One unique selling point for AGL is its partnership with flybuys, whereby eligible customers can bag up to 5,000 points over 15 months for signing up online, in addition to collecting one point for every $2 spent on electricity or gas bills, with another point available to those who switch to e-billing.

Another drawcard is AGL Rewards, a program exclusive to AGL bill-payers, which offers discounts and vouchers to use at a range of participating retailers.

While incentives and rewards programs add extra value to energy deals, it’s the base rates of a plan that Australians should be paying close attention to, according to Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“The big retailers often rely on name-recognition to attract new customers, but they can still offer you a good deal if you sign up at the right time,” he said. “We have seen some incredible competition in the Queensland energy market for a few months now and it’s good to see one of the big guys getting involved by cutting rates.

“AGL may not be the cheapest provider, but for consumers who prefer the perceived comfort of a big brand, it certainly offers some competitive deals. And for existing AGL customers, it’s a timely reminder that you need to make sure you’re on the best deal you can get, whether it’s from AGL or another retailer.”

AGL’s rate cut means it currently comes in cheaper than big name rivals Origin and EnergyAustralia at the time of writing, although several smaller retailers remain out in front when it comes to annual costs.

AGL Energy Prices QLD

Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex energy network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

QLD price competition

AGL joins numerous other energy retailers in cutting prices in Queensland, with cheaper wholesale costs slowly being passed onto consumers. The likes of OVO Energy, ReAmped Energy and GloBird Energy have been some of those leading the ‘price war’ in recent months.

Mr Downes said that some Australians may still be unaware of just how many options they have as customers when choosing a suitable energy provider.

“AGL is one of more than 25 energy companies to choose from in Queensland, which goes to show how competitive the market is, and reinforces the importance of shopping around if you’re unhappy with your current provider,” he said.

“The days of settling for less and just hoping power bills are magically going to go down are over, it’s now time to act as Queenslanders have an abundance of options at their fingertips.”

Advertisement

QLD Energy Prices

QLD

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex energy network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: inimalGraphic/Shutterstock.com