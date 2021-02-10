AGL drops energy prices in NSW, Victoria and Western Australia

Powerhouse retailer AGL has lowered its electricity rates in New South Wales and Victoria with an annual price drop up to nearly $80, while also slashing its gas prices in Western Australia by almost eight per cent.

Customers in Sydney and Melbourne can now expect cheaper power bills when signing up, thanks to a decrease in usage rates and supply charges for those on the Ausgrid and CitiPower networks respectively.

The biggest difference applies to Melburnians, where AGL’s cheapest deal, Essentials, currently sits at 11 per cent below the Victorian Default Offer (VDO), only slightly behind fellow ‘big three’ retailer EnergyAustralia.

AGL says it proactively changes prices to reflect market conditions with any savings passed on to bill-payers.

“AGL continually monitors, and at times adjusts, pricing on market offers to ensure they remain competitive and provide value to customers,” an AGL spokeswoman said.

When the big retailers change their prices, they’re often followed by the smaller players in an effort to stay ahead on price comparison tables, according to Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“Over the years we’ve seen the big three – AGL, Origin and EnergyAustralia – engage in power price wars, which has been great for consumers because it usually results in energy bills coming down,” he said.

“There’s a ripple effect when players like AGL slash rates or increase discounts, which is why Aussies should compare electricity and gas plans on a regular basis. As household budgets tighten, there’s never been a better time to review your utilities and switch if you’re not getting a good deal.”

In NSW and VIC, Essentials locks in rates for a period of 12 months without incurring any exit fees should a customer decide to leave. The Set and Forget plan in WA has variable rates but includes a giant 46 per cent discount off gas usage and supply charges when bills are paid by direct debit.

It’s been a busy month for AGL where it has also launched SIM-only mobile plans with discounts on offer to existing customers who bundle with their energy.

AGL Price Changes

Here are the energy price changes for the AGL Essentials electricity plan in NSW and Victoria. For WA gas customers, these price changes reflect the Set and Forget plan. Current AGL customers should get in contact with the provider to ensure these new rates and discounts have been passed on.

State Annual Price Before Annual Price After Annual Price Difference NSW (Ausgrid) $1,199 $1,155 $44 (3.67%) VIC (Citipower) $1,206 $1,127 $79 (6.55%) WA (ATCO) $741 $682 $59 (7.96%)

Accurate as of February 2021.

Compare Energy Providers

Check out how AGL compares to other electricity providers in your state below. Be sure to use our comparison tool to see which deals are available on our database in your area.

