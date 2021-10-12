How to win one of 25 $1,000 prepaid digital giftcards with AGL

How would you like to win a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard? Well thanks to AGL, you could soon be in the running!

The power giant is giving away 25 $1,000 prepaid digital giftcards when customers switch to the retailer for their household electricity or gas.

Did somebody say shopping spree?

With a total prize pool of $25,000 up for grabs, residents will need to sign up by 4 November 2021, which is open to entrants in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

This latest energy promotion is all about giving Aussies a chance to win big. AGL General Manager Product and Portfolio, Jo Egan said “We are excited to bring this offer to new customers, delivering on our commitment to provide additional benefits with our essential services.

“We are committed to ensuring the products and services we offer are providing value and convenience that customers can rely on.”

Existing AGL customers who move homes with the provider during this time period will also go into the draw.

The prepaid Mastercard promotion is open to eligible residential electricity and gas plans, including dedicated solar and seniors plans. Solar battery and electric vehicle customers will not be able to partake.

Winners will be notified by AGL at the end of November 2021. Please visit AGL’s website for more details.

What does AGL offer residential customers?

As you can see above, AGL offers two electricity market offers to customers in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA – Super Saver and Flexible Saver. Super Saver is a 12-month fixed rate plan, while Flexible Saver offers variable rates on an ongoing contract. The retailer also offers a basic offer. Customers can also sign up to AGL for their natural gas in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and WA.

