AGL and OVO Energy join forces to deliver customers cutting-edge technology

AGL has announced it has teamed up with British retailer OVO Energy to bring a range of ‘cutting edge digital services’ to Australian consumers.

This partnership is claimed to give AGL – Australia’s largest energy retailer and generator – access to ‘Kaluza’, an advanced customer experience and energy flexibility platform from OVO’s UK brand.

The collaboration is tipped to transform the way energy customers interact with their accounts, with bill-payers being able to tap in to real-time data and insights.

Kaluza will also help Aussies with solar energy systems, electric vehicle charging and other smart household devices, all of while shifting to a low-carbon future.

Managing Director and CEO of AGL, Brett Redman, said combining innovation with sustainability is paramount to the retail energy market right now.

“Through this joint venture, OVO and AGL will bring world-class technology and innovation to Australia,” he said. “Central to the market forces that shape our strategy, is customer demand. This collaboration will help us ensure our customers have choice and flexibility when it comes to their essential services.

“AGL has been evolving our offerings, with carbon-neutral, multi-product options and decentralised energy solutions and this will allow us to continue into the future.”

With AGL adopting OVO Energy’s Kaluza platform, both brands will not only work together to reduce carbon emissions, but also to drive electricity bills down for customers.

Mr Redman added: “At AGL, we believe that the future of energy in Australia will be smart and affordable and we are committed to playing a leading role in developing a pathway to a modern decarbonised energy system. Our agreement with OVO represents an exciting opportunity to work together to meet that objective, exploring the right innovative systems to meet future demand and digitising the customer experience.”

AGL states that Kaluza will benefit power grids and solar customers alike, in that it will help manage stability during peak demand periods by ‘intelligently shifting device charging to times of lower demand’.

What’s in it for OVO Energy?

For OVO Energy, it’s all about providing sustainable outcomes with a heavy focus on improving customer touchpoints where users can easily access and monitor household energy consumption, said CEO and Founder of OVO, Stephen Fitzpatrick.

“While the shift to renewables is driving decarbonisation of the power sector, the hard work of tackling carbon emissions in the rest of the economy, in particular the residential sector, is just beginning,” he said.

“Ultimately, success will come down to turning consumers into willing, active participants in the energy transition. Companies must now focus on building trust with their customers, harnessing technology that makes zero carbon living simple and affordable for everyone. The Kaluza platform uses real-time data to create a uniquely personalised digital experience, making it easy for the customer to engage with energy and their own carbon footprint.

“We are proud to be working with AGL, a true household name in Australia, to bring the power of our technology to a market that is at the forefront of the zero carbon revolution.”

OVO successfully launched into the Australian energy market in late 2019, selling electricity across New South Wales, Victoria, south east Queensland and South Australia. OVO currently offers carbon neutral energy plans at no extra cost, while AGL customers looking to have their carbon emissions offset will need to opt in and pay $1 a week.

What does this mean for energy customers?

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, explained the partnership between AGL and OVO is big news, particularly for savvy customers who are mindful of their carbon footprint, but this technology may not be for everyone.

“It’s an exciting time in the energy space where you have a household name like AGL teaming up with OVO to bring a new digital platform that will seemingly help customers lower costs,” he said.

“While technology has come a long way in the industry and consumers have a range of tools at their fingertips, it’s going to be of little use to Aussies without solar panels, electric cars or smart home devices. That said, it does highlight the efforts taken by energy retailers to provide new greener initiatives, and those keen on monitoring their carbon emissions as well as their power usage will likely find this platform useful.

“At the end of the day, it’s about choosing a provider that’s right for your needs, and that goes well beyond just price. That’s why it’s a good idea to compare electricity providers to see what’s on offer, and if one brand is willing to go that extra mile to gain your business and trust.”

Image credit: Alexander Kirch/Shutterstock.com