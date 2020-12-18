AGL to cut electricity prices in Victoria – but gas bills will go up

Following moves from ‘big three’ energy providers Origin and EnergyAustralia, AGL has also announced that some of its Victorian customers can expect cheaper electricity bills next year.

From January 1, 2021, AGL residential electricity customers can expect an average price decrease of about 10%.

This comes after news that the Victorian Default Offer (VDO) – the state’s price cap on electricity prices – is also taking a 10% cut for households.

Origin’s residential plans will be around 11% less expensive on average from the new year and EnergyAustralia’s 6.1%.

However, AGL stands out in its promise to make bills even cheaper on February 1 of the same year.

According to AGL, the average Victorian household on a variable rate plan will receive an additional 5-10.3% off their bill.

AGL Chief Customer Officer, Christine Corbett, said: “No state has been immune to COVID-19 but we know particularly in Victoria the impacts of the pandemic have been felt deeply.

“While restrictions have now eased, we understand as we move into a new year finances are tight for many households and small businesses,” she said.

“We hope these reductions will support our customers in focusing on what matters most to them as they recover from the impacts of a challenging year.”

AGL Electricity Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex energy network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

But AGL gas bills are going up

Whilst electricity bill relief is always good news, Victorian gas customers with AGL can expect their bills to get a little bit more expensive.

Households on standing offers and variable rate market contracts will pay around two per cent more than last year.

Although, for those that have been on a standing offer for more than 12 months, AGL is promising a five per cent discount.

Origin has also confirmed a gas price increase of 2.7%, and EnergyAustralia 3.2%.

Advertisement

Victoria Energy Prices

Electricity

Gas Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for VIC. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Melbourne and yearly gas usage of 29,830MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Image credit: Shuang Li/Shutterstock.com