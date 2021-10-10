Air conditioner on or off? Don’t sweat over peak time energy prices

Aussies are mistakenly sweating through the warmer months through fear of paying high peak time energy prices.

A recent Canstar Blue survey has highlighted the misconception from some households that think they are paying high peak time energy prices, when in reality they are not.

Around one in ten of those surveyed (13%) said they intentionally reduce their energy consumption during the evenings to avoid peak time power prices, with washing machines, air conditioners and clothes dryers top of the list of appliances not used.

However, when asked if their power usage is measured on a time of use tariff, just 16 per cent of these people said this is the case, with 42 per cent on a single rate tariff and 41% not sure what type of tariff they’re on.

Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor Jared Mullane explained: “The reality is that few households pay for power on a time of use tariff, meaning they pay different prices at different times of day, and peak time rates can be very high. For these people, cutting back on energy usage during the evenings is essential to avoid huge bills.

“However, the vast majority of households are still on single rate tariffs, meaning they pay the same rates throughout the day. There is clearly an issue with many consumers cutting back on using their appliances because they’re worried about being slugged high peak time rates, when the chances are, they’re not.

“In taking the ‘just in case’ approach, they’re not wasting any money, but they are inconveniencing themselves, especially when it comes to cooling their home on those hot summer nights.”

Of the survey respondents who cut back on energy usage at peak times, 11 per cent admitted that they’re not sure if they actually pay peak time prices, but cut back on power just in case. In addition, 15 per cent remind others in their home to reduce their energy usage.

Single Rate Tariff Prices

For bill-payers who prefer to pay a single rate for electricity regardless of the time of day, we’ve listed below the prices for households connected to a single rate tariff.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Are you on a time of use tariff?

Only households with a smart meter installed can pay for power on a time of use tariff. This is because smart meters can record the hour of day that electricity is used, whereas traditional meters cannot.

However, not all households with a smart meter will be on a time of use energy tariff. You should only be on this type of tariff if you have agreed a plan with your energy retailer. To check if you’re paying different rates at different times of day, check a recent bill. If in doubt, check with your energy retailer.