Amaysim Energy fined $600,000 after rogue sales agent signs up customers without consent

Amaysim Energy has found itself in hot water after a sales agent signed Victorian customers up to its services without proper consent.

The retailer has paid penalties totalling $600,000 after the Victorian energy regulator, the Essential Services Commission (ESC), issued 30 penalty notices for the sales agent’s dodgy practices.

The ESC alleges that Amaysim Energy failed to obtain explicit consent before signing up the 19 customers to its electricity and gas services.

It’s said that the sales agent entered the customers’ details onto an online form without their permission.

ESC Chairperson, Kate Symons, said that by gaining customers through fraudulent means, trust in the energy market is undermined.

“Consumers must have confidence they will only be switched from one energy retailer to another after they are properly informed and have given their consent to the switch,” she said.

Despite the alleged fraud being spotted due to a high number of sales being processed by the responsible agent, Amaysim Energy went ahead with transferring and even billing the affected customers.

Ms Symons said: “Retailers are responsible for their sales agent’s actions and we will not hesitate to act to stamp out energy retailers gaining customers by allegedly fraudulent means.

“The company also pursued some customers for unpaid bills and, adding insult to injury, disconnected their electricity. Victorian consumers have suffered distress that should have been prevented.”

Earlier this year, Alinta Energy was fined for a similar incident involving dodgy door-to-door sales tactic.

The ESC found that in a 12-month period, Alinta sales agents impersonated 14 customers in phone calls in order to sign them onto new energy contracts.

Advertisement

Victoria Energy Prices

Victoria

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower energy network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credits: Adam Calaitzis/shutterstock.com