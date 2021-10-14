Over two thirds of Aussies would electrify homes and vehicles to be greener

An independent think tank revealed that over two thirds of Aussies would consider electrifying their homes and vehicles in an effort to decarbonise their energy usage.

According to The Australia Institute’s Climate of the Nation 2021 report, 70 per cent of Aussies said they would think about switching to an electric hot water system to help reduce carbon emissions.

A majority (69%) of respondents also elected that they would change to electric home heating or to an electric oven or stove (68%). Furthermore, 69 per cent of Aussies also reported an interest in buying an electric vehicle (EV) the next time they were in market for a new car.

Turning to electric technology is considered to be one of the quickest ways to decarbonise and replace combustion fuel technologies. This is because electric home goods can operate at a higher efficiency than other alternatives, like gas, meaning they can not only help lower household emissions, but energy costs too.

This large percentage of Aussies willing to switch to electric suggested that attitudes around climate change may be pushing consumers to make greener choices, Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen shared.

“Families and households can save thousands in a more renewable economy. This survey makes it clear Australians want to seize those benefits through more affordable clean energy in our grid and our households, and policies to catch Australia up on electric vehicles,” he said.

In addition to gauging attitudes on electrifying homes and vehicles, the report also looked at public opinion on energy generation, EV uptake and government policies around decarbonising the grid.

Unsurprisingly, The Australia Institute reported that consumer sentiment supports a shift to more renewable energy, but many respondents stated they’d be more likely to make greener decisions if there were more financial incentives provided by state governments.

A whopping 42 per cent of motorists said there would need to be some kind of incentive from the government to sway them from purchasing a petrol-based vehicle.

The report also revealed that despite the federal government’s latest efforts to drive EV uptake, nearly two thirds of Australians believe there’s more to be done to motivate consumers towards an EV purchase.

When asked what policies they supported in regards to pushing this uptake, these were among the most popular recommendations given by Aussies;

Increasing domestic manufacturing of EVs (75%)

Government-funded fast-charging network for EVs (74%)

Subsidies that reduce the purchase cost (71%)

Discounting registration and stamp duty on these vehicles (66%)

Solar energy still a favourite among Aussies

The Climate of the Nation 2021 report revealed that solar power still remains a heavy favourite among Aussies, with nearly three quarters of respondents sharing that solar was in their top three choices for energy generation sources. This is a little more than the just over half (52%) that nominated solar as their top preferred energy source.

Despite fossil fuels being the largest contributor to electricity generation, renewable energy sources, like solar, held a 30 per cent share in Australia’s power generation mix in 2020-2021.

In fact, the overall interest in coal has continued to decrease, with only 15 per cent of respondents indicating it was within their top three choices.

Image source: Climate of the Nation 2021 report.

Furthermore, the report claims that over four fifths of Aussies would prefer that Australia’s coal-fired power stations be phased out, with 34 per cent indicating that this should be done as soon as possible.

Western Australians were recorded as the biggest solar fans, with 85 per cent of the state expressing that it was their preferred energy source. South Australians trailed closely behind with 83 per cent. Energy storage units, or solar batteries, were also popular among South Australians, with 44 per cent placing them in their top three preferred energy sources.

Lastly, the public policy think tank stated that Tasmanians have the highest preference for hydropower at 55 per cent. This is likely attributed to the state’s reliance on hydro for most of its energy generation.

Image credit: jmac23/Shutterstock.com, The Australia Institute’s Climate of the Nation 2021 report.