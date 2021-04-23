In celebration of its first birthday, Bright Spark Power is offering a day of free electricity next month to its customers in New South Wales and South East Queensland.

To symbolise its inception date last year, Bright Spark Power customers will receive a day of free power on May 5, 2021 as a reward for their loyalty.

Bright Spark Power Co-Founder and CEO Arran Coughlan said customer loyalty and integrity are vital to its success, and wanted to thank its customers for getting the retailer to where it is today.

“We wanted to make electricity easy and put customers first. People need to be rewarded for their loyalty, not punished for it,” he said.

“Loyalty and integrity are pillars of Aussie values. That is part of what makes our country so great. We want to celebrate this on our birthday and reward everyone who has been so loyal to us thus far and we also want to make the promise to everyone – current and potential customers – that we aren’t going to change our ways. We are in this for the long haul”.

But the ‘thank you’ deals don’t end there, in addition to a day’s worth of free electricity, Bright Spark Power is also offering customers double referral credits until May 7, 2021.

Previously, a $25 referral credit was on offer to customers who referred their friends and family, as well as the new customers themselves, but in the spirit of celebration, customers both new and old, will receive a $50 referral credit when they get somebody to switch.

Mr Coughlan said the deals, while put in place as a celebration, also act as a friendly reminder that Bright Spark Power is committed to providing a service which is simple, transparent and rewarding for consumers.

“We believe in giving our customers confidence their rates won’t go up. We aren’t that power company that starts you on one rate for a few months only to have you slip onto a much more expensive tariff once the honeymoon is over”.

While energy retailers must notify customers in advance of changing prices, some providers change rates more frequently than others. This means that those who sign up to a plan with cheap electricity rates one day could have their rates increased a short time after, which is an area where regulators are starting to crack down on.

Bright Spark Power Prices

NSW

NSW

QLD

I’m with Bright Spark Power, how do I refer my friends for the extra birthday credit?

According to the Bright Spark Power website, existing customers will be sent a unique ‘refer a friend’ code via email. However, if you have misplaced your email, simply head to the Customer Portal and login. Under the “My Services” menu there should be a tab called “Refer a Friend”, once you click on this tab it should generate a unique code for you to copy and send to your friends.

For full terms and conditions, please visit the Bright Spark Power website.

I’m a new customer but wasn’t referred, can I still get the birthday credit?

New customers who aren’t sent a unique code from friends can find a code via the Bright Spark social media channels, or by heading to its site and selecting one of the links provided by the Aussie businesses in the “Powered by Bright Spark Power” group.

Again, it’s best to refer the website for further details.

Compare Energy Providers

Click on your state below to see a range of electricity prices from some of Australia’s biggest providers. Keep in mind that not all brands operate in all areas, and always check the fine print before signing up to a deal.

NSW

VIC

QLD

Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details.

Who Is Bright Spark Power?

Beginning its operations in May 2020, Bright Spark Power is a small, Australian-owned and operated energy retailer across New South Wales and South East Queensland.

The company was established by five Aussie mates who were looking to simplify their electricity costs and dilemmas, thus making it the company’s goal to provide simple, transparent and affordable electricity rates and prices.

Committed to a straightforward approach, Bright Spark Power offers only two plans – “The Aussie Flat Rate” and “The Aussie Flexi Rate” – both of which claim to ensure customers will pay the cheapest rate. Aussie Flat Rate offers fixed rates for 12 months while Aussie Flexi rate features variable rates.

Bright Spark Power says it’s committed to providing sustainable electricity, building towards greener practices over the next ten years. It also recently launched its services across many new regional and rural areas of NSW and QLD, but it’s best to jump into the Canstar Blue comparison tool below to see if this provider is available in your area.

Image credit: GaudiLab/Shutterstock.com