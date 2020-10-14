How NSW households can save $140 with Dodo energy

Multi-utility provider Dodo has announced a new offer for customers in New South Wales that sees big savings for bundling a range of services.

The deal includes a $75 electricity credit and a $50 gas credit off the first bill, which is available until 30 November 2020.

An additional $5 discount will be added to energy bills for signing up to Dodo’s NBN 100 plan (valid until 31 October 2020), as well as $10 off a month over a year for bundling all three services.

This means NSW customers who switch to Dodo can potentially save up to $140 off their first electricity, natural gas and internet bills.

A major drawcard for customers bundling utilities together is the convenience of paying multiple bills through only one provider, said Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“Using the same company for energy and telco services can be a simple way of keeping on top of all your household bills, and when a retailer like Dodo throws in a discount or two, it can be hard for customers to resist,” Mr Downes said.

“Convenience aside, bill-payers need to be aware that although a bundled discount may draw extra attention, it doesn’t always mean that each individual service is the cheapest in market.

“Dodo is now well-known as a multi-service provider so it’s not surprising discounts are on offer for bundling electricity with gas and internet, but a saving of up to $140 is big news for Sydneysiders looking to lower costs heading into the holiday season.”

Dodo Electricity Prices in NSW

Dodo’s sole electricity plan – ‘Market Offer’ – on the Ausgrid network in NSW is currently 18% less than the Reference Price, and features no exit fees or lock-in contracts. This product has variable rates and a quarterly billing cycle.

Here is Dodo’s plan on our database for NSW. This table includes a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Dodo Gas Prices in NSW

Similar to the electricity offer, Dodo’s ‘Residential Market’ gas deal has variable rates, no exit fees or lock-in terms.

Here is Dodo’s plan on our database for NSW. These estimated annual costs are based on the Jemena Gas Network in Sydney and yearly gas usage of 18,542MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. This table includes a product from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Compare NSW Energy Prices

Want to see how Dodo's electricity plan stacks up to the rest of the competition in NSW?

NSW

AGL

EnergyAustralia

NSW

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin

