Sign-up credits reduce EnergyAustralia prices by up to 10%

EnergyAustralia has added sign-up credits to its market offer plans in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, dropping overall annual prices by up to 10 per cent.

New customers who join the retailer will bag a credit off their first bill on the No Frills or Total Plan products, which also extends to natural gas.

NSW residents stand to save $75 on electricity and $75 on gas, while VIC, QLD and SA customers can claim $50 credits on each power source.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, explained that energy plans with sign-up incentives like bill credits may offer an immediate saving, but households should still consider the long-term value of a plan before making a purchase decision.

“For energy retailers, sign-up credits are a good way of attracting business, however Aussies need to think about where the value is coming from once the credit has expired,” Mr Downes said.

“Thankfully in EnergyAustralia’s case, these latest sign-up incentives accompany plans that offer other perks, such as fixed rates, guaranteed discounts and reasonable feed-in tariffs for solar.

“The easiest way to find out what plans are available is to compare side-by-side using our free comparison tool, which allows customers to filter a range of deals according to their needs.”

These credits have made EnergyAustralia’s yearly estimated prices considerably cheaper, particularly in SA where the Total Plan gas offer is now 10.15% cheaper, while the same deal for electricity in SA is 9.29% lower.

It also makes EnergyAustralia the cheapest of the ‘big three providers’ in NSW and VIC – ahead of AGL and Origin – at the time of publishing.

No Frills and Total Plan come with fixed energy rates, meaning prices won’t change for a period of 12 months. The Total Plan also features a guaranteed discount that is applied to the whole bill, which varies depending on each state.

Prices also dropped in Canberra as the Total Plan electricity and gas discounts increased from 9% to 12% and 16% respectively.

The bill credits apply to new customers only. However, switching to a different EnergyAustralia plan could see you benefit. Speak directly with the retailer for further details.

EnergyAustralia Electricity Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

EnergyAustralia Sign-up Credits

Here are the bill credits new customers can expect when signing up to EnergyAustralia. Note these credits apply to both electricity and natural gas plans with the exception of Queensland where EnergyAustralia does not currently sell gas.

State Plan Sign-up Credit NSW No Frills $75 NSW Total Plan $75 VIC No Frills $50 VIC Total Plan $50 QLD No Frills $50 QLD Total Plan $50 SA No Frills $50 SA Total Plan $50

Accurate as of October 2020.

How does EnergyAustralia compare on price?

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

Image credits: safriibrahim/Shutterstock.com