How to get FREE electricity on Saturdays with EnergyAustralia

If a Saturday round your place means the lights, ceiling fans, air conditioning, televisions, dishwasher and washing machine all get a good workout, you’ll probably know a thing or two about high power costs. So, what if you could take a day’s break from paying for your energy usage, in the knowledge that you can get all your weekend chores done without having to worry about the damage to your next bill? You can see where we’re going with this – a new energy plan comes with free power on Saturdays!

The deal in question comes from EnergyAustralia – or more, specifically, its new online brand ‘On’. The only conditions are that you live in New South Wales (other states could follow soon) and have a smart meter.

The aptly-named ‘Free Saturdays’ plan means eligible households can enjoy a 24-hour window of free electricity usage on Saturdays for a year. What’s the catch? Well, it probably won’t surprise you that it’s not going to be the cheapest energy offer in town on the other six days of the week, but if you can put off as much energy usage as you can until Saturdays, it should work out to be a pretty good deal overall.

It’s also seemingly risk-free, with no lock-in contract and fixed usage and supply rates for the 12 months.

Households willing to shift their power-intensive activities, such as doing the laundry and cleaning their swimming pool, to a Saturday, could cut hundreds of dollars a year off their energy bills, EnergyAustralia claims of the plan.

Mark Brownfield, Executive Manager – Residential, said: “If you live in New South Wales and have a smart meter, every Saturday your home’s electricity costs could be on us. It’s that simple.

“Customers have told us that generally their biggest energy day is a Saturday. It’s when the family is home together and when customers have more spare time to do their household chores, relax and entertain.

“By making simple changes in energy habits, such as doing laundry and saving your clothes dryer for a Saturday, customers could see their energy bills go down even further.”

For example, a Greater Western Sydney household shifting their use of a clothes dryer to a Saturday could save them around $120 per year, the retailer says.

Free Saturdays is the fourth offer to be made available via the dedicated customer platform. Launched in 2019, On by EnergyAustralia tests new energy solutions with customers in small-scale trials.

See the EnergyAustralia website for all the small print, including details of the ‘fair use’ policy for the plan. Free Saturdays is not available to solar customers and households claiming government rebates.

NSW Energy Deals

The nature of the Free Saturdays plan means it’s not very easy to compare with other offers in the market. Therefore, if you’re looking for a ‘basic’ energy deal in NSW, check out the latest plans below.

NSW

Should you give Free Saturdays a go?

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, said it’s great to see a creative idea from EnergyAustralia to get households thinking more about their energy consumption, while also potentially saving them some money.

“The key to getting the best power deal for your home is – and always has been – understanding your energy usage habits,” said Mr Downes. “When you know how much electricity you use – and when – you can make better informed decisions around the house. This is especially true for large families, which this promotion is clearly aimed at.

“The great thing about this plan is that consumers will think more carefully about their energy usage during the week and then ultimately save money by moving that usage to Saturdays. It’s not going to be practical for every household to save the laundry and other appliance use for the weekend, but should your circumstances allow, it’s an easy way to save some cash.

“Free Saturdays is not the cheapest plan every day of the week – but if you can move enough energy usage to Saturdays, you’ll be getting a pretty good deal.”

Image credit: Evgeny Atamaneko/Shutterstock.com