They say a race isn’t over until everyone crosses the finish line – and that’s particularly true of GloBird Energy, a small retailer that’s known for changing its power prices fairly often in light of market conditions. And the good news for Victoria is it’s just slashed its rates to become one of the cheapest deals in town again.

With two market offers in the state, GloBird Energy has a couple of plan styles to suit different households, and the savings could hardly come at a better time for Victorians.

The first plan, called EasySave, now comes with 22% off the Victorian Default Offer (VDO) on the Citipower network in Melbourne. Under the same standard usage assumptions, the GloSave plan is now offering 21% off the VDO, with a little more payment flexibility.

The retailer’s latest price move has cut the annual cost of the EasySave plan by around 20% – one of the most significant price reductions Canstar Blue has recorded in some time. Be aware that the change may differ on other energy networks and may not apply to existing customers.

GloBird Energy Executive Manager, John McCluskey, has emphasised the importance of the changes in these unfavourable times.

“This time we’ve decided to sharpen the pencil and go in hard. People need a better deal more than ever, especially when they are stuck working from home and using a bit more energy than normal,” he said.

“Customers are pleasantly surprised to see how much they save when they compare. They can get an instant bill comparison online.”

GloBird Energy Prices Victoria

Here are the GloBird Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

The best way to help customers – reduce prices

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, said these price cuts couldn’t have come at a better time for Victorians.

“It’s encouraging to see retailers like GloBird Energy stepping up at a time when Melbournians in particular are under quite a bit of financial stress. Hopefully this sparks a fresh round of price reductions in Victoria so even more people can benefit,” he said.

“Lots of retailers have been talking a good game about helping customers during the current crisis, but it’s always been the case that the best way to help people is to reduce prices and put some extra money back in their pockets. It would be good if other retailers now followed suit.”

The EasySave product requires customers to pay bills monthly by direct debit and agree to SMS and email communications. On the GloSave plan, customers receive a 1% discount for setting up direct debit, but it’s not required.

Advertisement

Victoria Energy Prices Compared

Victoria

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower energy network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: jax10289/Shutterstock.com