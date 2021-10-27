Two independents battle over cheapest energy prices in NSW

Small independent provider ReAmped Energy is battling it out with Aussie-owned GloBird Energy to deliver the cheapest electricity prices in New South Wales.

The price war begun when GloBird re-introduced its market offers across the state, followed by a swift response from ReAmped, which dropped the rates on its cheapest market offer.

The two independent providers have a history of being proactive in the market, having already traded blows a few months earlier, which saw record-low energy prices across Victoria.

ReAmped Energy’s CEO Luke Blincoe explained that power prices in NSW have been climbing for too long, and that customers deserve more price competition among retailers.

“This is what consumers should be able to expect from a competitive energy market,” he said. “For a long time, energy prices only ever went in one direction, but when retailers are genuinely interested in competing it creates a downward pressure, and everyone has the opportunity to take advantage.

“Since we launched in 2019, we’ve been committed to offering simple plans with cheap prices and topping the comparison tables. That’s the challenge we set and so far not many retailers have been up to it. Whether you sign up with ReAmped or not, we encourage all energy customers to engage in the market and find a better deal.”

While its prices are not too far behind ReAmped’s, offering households a fairer deal on electricity that comes with quality customer service was important, at least according to GloBird Energy’s Executive Manager, John McCluskey.

“To us, it’s not about the size of the retailer, it’s about the size of the saving,” he said. “Customers don’t usually fuss over a dollar or two amongst the small providers. Where we make the biggest difference is against the large incumbents with millions of customers, many of whom are paying way too much on deals they haven’t looked at in years.

“If the customer chooses GloBird because they like our local call centre and award-winning deals, we are super grateful to have their business. If they choose another small provider, we’re still happy to see consumers win and benefit from competition. The real battle is encouraging customers to take the first step, but when they do, they’ll be surprised at how significant the savings can be.”

At the time of publication, Sydney customers on the Ausgrid network who sign up to ReAmped’s Advance plan will bag a whopping 31 per cent off the reference price, while those choosing GloBird’s GloSave offer will receive 27 per cent off the reference price.

Cheap Electricity Deals in NSW

See how GloBird and ReAmped Energy compare on price to other retailers in Sydney below.

Should price be the only consideration for NSW customers?

Price will generally have the biggest sway on NSW bill-payers, but it’s just as important to consider other factors when choosing an energy provider, explained Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane.

“Consumers engaged in the market are usually just chasing the cheapest energy deals, and while price is central to unlocking great value, it’s equally important not to overlook other features on offer,” he said.

“Often the case is smaller providers are much quicker with price changes, while also slinging further incentives that may sweeten the deal. In the case of GloBird, it’s an award-winner for outstanding value, currently throwing a $50 sign-up credit to customers in addition to some of its plans coming with a direct debit discount. ReAmped on the other hand, is all about simple offers that hold some of the cheapest electricity prices on the market.

“It’s worth pointing out that GloBird is also a dual fuel provider, meaning customers can sign up to both electricity and gas, making it a very convenient choice for some households. Meanwhile solar customers on the hunt for a higher feed-in tariff should check out ReAmped’s solar-specific plan, which currently offers 9 cents per kilowatt hour of electricity that’s fed back into grid.”

Image credit: Taras Vyshnya/Shutterstock.com