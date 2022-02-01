Green energy and sustainability: Do Aussies really care?

New Canstar Blue research shows that Aussies care about the environmental impact a product or service has, especially when it comes to energy.

The findings uncovered that 57 per cent of consumers rated electricity as the most important category for sustainability efforts, followed by vehicles (52%), food production (49%), home appliances (47%), and gas (42%).

Queenslanders were the most eco-conscious when purchasing electricity at 61 per cent, while Victorians trailed closely behind at almost three fifths (59%). Majority of residents in New South Wales and Western Australia (57%) believed it to be important, while 53 per cent of South Australians were conscious. Surprisingly, less than a third of Tasmanians (32%) rated green efforts for their electricity as important.

Despite an increasing awareness and appetite for greener energy, price is still the biggest consideration for most customers, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor Jared Mullane said.

“It’s no surprise that price has a huge impact on household budgets, particularly in the past two years, but it’s promising to see many Aussies thinking about how their purchase decisions impact the planet,” he said.

“In fact, only eight per cent of Canstar Blue survey respondents stated they never take the environment or sustainability into consideration when buying electricity or gas. More than a quarter of Australians, however, would only consider if it did not impact the price.”

The survey findings also revealed that around a third of consumers (34%) rely on brands to communicate their stance on green energy through advertising or packaging, while 33 per cent preferred to conduct their own research. Younger Australians were more inclined to do their own research when compared to older age groups.

Compare Electricity Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What about natural gas?

The average Aussie was slightly less concerned for the environmental impacts of natural gas compared to electricity, with 42 per cent stating they would consider these factors when purchasing a new gas plan or provider.

Again, it was Sunshine State residents who showed the most concern for greener gas products at 50 per cent, while South Australians and Victorians rated sustainability at 45 and 44 per cent, respectively. More consumers did, however, place environmental impact above price when purchasing gas (26%) as opposed to electricity (24%).

Compare Gas Prices

VIC

NSW

WA

SA

QLD Gas Plans Compared in VIC Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for VIC. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Melbourne and yearly gas usage of 29,830MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Gas Plans Compared in NSW Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for NSW. These estimated annual costs are based on the Jemena Gas Network in Sydney and yearly gas usage of 18,542MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Gas Plans Compared in WA Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for WA. These estimated annual costs are based on the ATCO Network in Perth and yearly gas usage of 27,620 (units), but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Gas Plans Compared in SA Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for SA. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Adelaide and yearly gas usage of 11,875MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Gas Plans Compared in QLD Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for QLD. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Brisbane and yearly gas usage of 6,842MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

So, what’s most important to energy customers?

It’s clear that power companies with green energy credentials is important to a lot of customers, especially if they’re in market for a new plan or provider. But what are the most important factors? We recently asked more than 6,200 bill-paying Australians to find out, with each factor below rated in order of highest importance.

Cost of electricity Discounts Flexibility in payment options Call centre availability weekdays Flexibility in payment frequency (e.g. monthly, quarterly, etc.) Fixed term on usage rates charged Call centre availability Alerts and reminders on bills Managing an account online or through a mobile app Email and online chat support availability GreenPower availability

As you can see; price, discounts, plan flexibility, fees and customer support were still the biggest considerations, with GreenPower availability rounding up the list.

GreenPower is a government-led program which lets retailers offset a portion or all of their customers’ power usage by purchasing electricity from accredited energy generators. This initiative helps fund more investment into renewable generation, through large-scale projects like wind and solar farms. There are currently over 160,000 households and businesses around Australia that purchase GreenPower, according to its website.



Image credit: Volodymyr Burdiak/Shutterstock.com