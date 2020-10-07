Prizes galore with Lumo Energy’s Ultimate Power Draw

Victorians who sign up to Lumo Energy will be in the draw to win one of many prize giveaways, including free electricity for up to a year – valued at up to $3,000.

The ‘Ultimate Power Draw’ is giving new and existing customers a chance to win, with daily, weekly and monthly prizes on offer.

To enter the draw, Lumo customers are not required to do anything, and those who’ve been loyal to the retailer will stand to benefit the most, stated General Manager of Lumo Marketing, David Holman.

“Every Victorian Lumo residential customer is automatically entered into the draw and the longer you’ve been a customer, the more times you will be entered and the more chances you have to win,” he said.

Mr Holman added: “So if you’ve been a customer for four years you will receive four entries. Our very first daily winner has been a Lumo customer for 15 years and she couldn’t have been happier to receive the great news!

“Our aim is to reward Lumo Energy customers for their loyalty. We think it’s fair that the longer a customer stays with us, the more chances they have to win some of these great prizes.”

What prizes are on offer?

Prizes Dates Drawn Monthly prize draw: Free electricity for up to a year (valued up to $3,000) for five monthly winners 11:59pm on 1 and 29 November 2020 Weekly prize draw: $500 electricity credit for 20 weekly winners Weekly at 11:59pm on 11, 18 and 25 October + 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 November 2020 Daily prize draw: $200 electricity credit for daily winners Daily at 11:59pm between 5 October and 29 November 2020

The promotion period runs from 5 October to 11:59pm AEDT on 29 November 2020. For full terms and conditions, please visit Lumo Energy’s website.

Lumo Energy is part of Snowy Hydro, an Australian Government owned power generation company that also owns Red Energy.

Lumo Energy Prices

Here are the Lumo Energy plans on our database for Victoria.

Is Lumo’s promotion worth your business?

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, explained that promotional offers are a great way for energy retailers to stand out from the crowd, particularly in Victoria where more than 25 companies are currently operating in the retail market.

“When comparing retailers, it can be hard for consumers to find a point of difference between a magnitude of offers that are similarly priced, and that’s where promotions can play a huge part,” Mr Downes said.

“This latest promo from Lumo is certainly eye-grabbing, but just make sure Lumo’s plans are competitively priced before signing up, otherwise customers could end up paying more for power than they need to.

“It’s also worth pointing out that Lumo’s promotion doesn’t guarantee any savings off bills, and people will have to sign up to the energy provider to enter the draw, which is a risk if there are cheaper deals out there.”

To find out what deals are currently offered in your state, visit our energy promotions page here.

Image credits: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock.com, Lumo Energy