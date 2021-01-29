Momentum Energy now amongst cheapest in VIC and QLD

Advertisement

Using all of its momentum, one energy provider has shot its way to the top of the cheap power deals list, thanks to a late January rate cut.

After the dust has settled on the Victorian Default Offer (VDO) price drop and subsequent retailer price cuts, Momentum Energy has reduced the prices on all of its Victorian plans.

The Self Serve deal is now in the top three cheapest plans in the Citipower network in Melbourne, according to our database. It carries savings equating to 14 per cent less than the VDO.

This plan also works out to be good value on other networks that cover areas such as Geelong, Footscray and Rosebud.

Is there a catch? Not necessarily, but this plan does have a few picky features you should know about.

It’s only available online, and comes with the expectation that you’ll manage it online, too. You’ll also need to agree to monthly direct debiting and e-billing.

Self Serve has also come down in price in south east Queensland, working out to be 23 per cent less than the Reference Price.

On the Energex network in the Sunshine State, popular deals sit at around 15 per cent off the Reference Price, with the biggest savings coming from ReAmped Energy at 30 per cent less at the time of writing.

Momentum Electricity Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

More savings for households with gas

Victorians will know that when it comes to gas, there are far fewer choices for plans than what’s available with electricity.

And while Momentum only retails this power type in Victoria, the good news is that Self Serve is also available in natural gas, and has also just reduced in price.

Choosing a dual fuel provider may be a good option for those looking to simplify their bills, at least according to Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“Since it’s unlikely that wholesale prices are simultaneously going down for both electricity and gas, when a retailer decides to make its plans cheaper for both fuels, it’s likely to be a play to attract households that pay for both,” he said. “So it could be a good time to take advantage.

“Given that Momentum has recently joined the cheap power club, and also given that customers will have billing consistency over both power types, it’s really not a bad option for Victorians.

“That being said, Melburnians and alike should still take the time to shop around, as there are more flexible, and cheaper deals available to those that are willing to find them.”

Image credit: Tim Evseev/Shutterstock.com