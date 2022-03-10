Momentum Energy is an Australian-owned and operated power company, servicing homes and small businesses across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia. The ‘SmilePower Flexi’ is Momentum’s flagship product, offering some value for customers looking for a reasonable deal on their electricity. But, is there anything special about this plan? Let’s take a closer look.

What is Momentum Energy’s SmilePower Flexi?

The SmilePower Flexi is Momentum Energy’s flagship electricity market offer across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia. This product has variable rates, meaning energy prices can change at the retailer’s discretion. There are no exit fees or confusing discounts, and depending on where you live, may come with a cheeky bonus credit off your first bill.

According to Momentum Energy, customers who sign up to the SmilePower Flexi are supporting its parent company, Hydro Tasmania – Australia’s largest generator of renewable energy.

In addition to helping invest in a greener future, the SmilePower Flexi also has no credit card fees if that’s a preferred payment method.

Momentum Energy SmilePower Flexi – quick price check

Before we tuck into the finer details, let’s have a glance at what you’re likely to pay on the SmilePower Flexi plan. Costs are based on the DMO/VDO assumptions and certain postcodes in each state, which is why it’s best to use our comparison tool above for specific prices in your area. These are sponsored products.

SmilePower Flexi Prices NSW

Here is the SmilePower Flexi plan on our database for New South Wales. This is a product from a referral partner†. This cost is based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances.

SmilePower Flexi Prices VIC

Here is the SmilePower Flexi plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. This cost is based on the Citipower energy network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances.

SmilePower Flexi Prices QLD

Here is the SmilePower Flexi plan on our database for Queensland. This is a product from a referral partner†. This cost is based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances.

SmilePower Flexi Prices SA

Here is the SmilePower Flexi plan on our database for South Australia. This is a product from a referral partner†. This cost is based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances.

How does the SmilePower Flexi compare to other plans?

Momentum Energy’s SmilePower Flexi is usually fairly competitive across the board in the states it’s available in. With more than 30 energy retailers operating throughout Australia, this plan isn’t your only option. We’ve taken the legwork out of it for you by providing links below to some of the best deals currently in market.

Is the SmilePower Flexi a lock-in contract?

Momentum Energy’s SmilePower Flexi plan comes with no lock-in contract, meaning customers are free to leave at any time. This is good news if you’re a little unsure about switching energy providers, however most plans these days won’t lock you into a contract. Still, it’s best to refer to fine print just to be sure.

Will Momentum Energy’s SmilePower Flexi rates change?

The SmilePower Flexi is a variable rate plan, meaning rates can change at any time, provided Momentum Energy notifies customers beforehand. Remember, energy bills consist of two primary charges: usage and supply rates, both of which can jump up and down over time. For customers who prefer a set and forget type approach to energy, look at plans with fixed rates, where power prices are locked in for a specific period.

Is the SmilePower Flexi available with solar?

Yes, the SmilePower Flexi offers feed-in tariffs for solar customers, however these rates are fairly low in comparison to other solar energy providers out there. Given that this plan is not a solar specific deal, its feed-in tariffs are not very competitive, which is why doing a bit of research is important.

Does the SmilePower Flexi offer GreenPower?

Currently, the SmilePower Flexi plan does not include GreenPower options. Although Momentum Energy is dedicated to renewable electricity production, its parent company, Hydro Tasmania, is not an accredited GreenPower generator. While the retailer doesn’t have GreenPower accreditation, the SmilePower Flexi operates as a viable alternative to GreenPower.

Momentum Energy SmilePower Flexi Fees

Customers will be pleased to know that the SmilePower Flexi has no credit card fees, no exit fees or direct debit fees. However, there are fees involved for those who wish to disconnect or reconnect their service. You can find a complete breakdown of the SmilePower Flexi’s fees within our comparison tool, as well as many other important features in this plan.

Is Momentum Energy’s SmilePower Flexi a good deal?

Being an Australian-owned and operated company with a focus on renewable electricity generation is a massive drawcard for customers conscious about their carbon footprint. Momentum Energy’s SmilePower Flexi is a very straightforward deal, without any gimmicks or confusing discounts. While this product may not be the most price competitive, it does have minimal fees attached.

Given the SmilePower Flexi plan has variable rates, it’s a good idea to check energy prices on a regular basis as rates can change quite frequently. Also, if you have solar panels and are looking to get the most out of your system, there are much higher feed-in tariffs on the market. To compare a range of electricity plans in your area, hit the link below.

