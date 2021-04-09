Green energy is important but price is still king for Aussies

New research from a smaller electricity retailer found more Aussie customers want green energy, but price is still king when making a purchase decision.

Tango Energy’s findings uncovered that 70 per cent of Australians believe more needs to be done to tackle climate change, yet only half are willing to pay an extra $5 to $10 per month switching to a greener energy plan.

While cheaper power is most important to bill-payers, more than three quarters of survey respondents stated they would choose carbon neutral energy if the price was incorporated into their existing plan.

CEO of Tango Energy, Domenic Capomolla, said these survey results aren’t surprising, particularly with household budgets under a lot of pressure lately.

“People want to use greener energy but price is still king when it comes to household choices,” he said. “That’s the hill green energy providers have to fight on, to be price warriors as well.”

Mr Capomolla explained that Aussies have been raised to be financially savvy but attitudes are shifting towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

“Prior generations especially, but also our current generation, as Australians we were raised to be smart with money. Even as we become more environmentally conscious, there is still an overriding and understandable need to maintain financial security.

“This is why Tango Energy offers Australians extremely affordable energy plans. By growing Tango’s customer base, our parent company, Pacific Hydro Australia, can invest in more renewable energy projects like wind and solar farms.

“Choosing a low-priced energy retailer that actively invests in renewable energy generation is a simple choice that can make a big difference to a growing industry and save you money.”

Tango Energy is the retail arm of Pacific Hydro, a Chinese-owned renewable power generation company which has large-scale projects across Australia and the globe.

Currently operating across New South Wales and Victoria, Tango Energy offers customers two electricity plans, one of which comes with 100 per cent GreenPower at an additional cost. GreenPower is a voluntary government-accredited program that allows consumers to make a financial contribution towards Australia’s renewable energy industry. Customers do this by instructing their electricity retailer to purchase green energy on their behalf, at their expense.

What’s most important to energy customers?

The latest data from Canstar Blue supports Tango’s survey findings, with price being the number one factor behind customers choosing an energy provider. Below are the factors rated in order of highest importance by more than 8,900 survey respondents:

Cost: How much are customers charged for energy by their provider. Discounts: What discounts are offered by retailers? Flexibility in payment options: Are there multiple bill payment options? Flexibility in payment frequency: Does the provider offer flexible billing cycles? Fixed term on usage rates charged: Are electricity rates locked in for a set period of time? Call centre availability: How easily can customers call their provider on weekdays and weekends? Alerts and reminders on bills: Do retailers notify customers that a bill is due or upcoming? Manage account online or through a mobile app: Which companies offer online account management or mobile apps? Email and online chat support availability: What online support is available from retailers?

While price was most important to all age brackets, the data found those aged 50 to 59 years old were most concerned about cost. Meanwhile younger Aussies between 18 and 29 years old rated managing their account online or through a mobile app much higher than other age groups.

Group Executive of Canstar Blue, Megan Doyle, said although Tango Energy’s survey indicates that people want to do what’s best for the environment, it shouldn’t hinder their ability to find cheaper electricity prices.

“Choosing a greener energy provider shouldn’t mean customers have to pay higher prices, but in many cases, these dedicated GreenPower plans will include a premium charged on top of regular usage and supply rates,” she said.

“Sometimes it can be a balancing act, and consumers should always weigh up if they can afford to pay a little extra for green energy. That being said, there are a small handful of retailers now offering GreenPower as part of the deal, with prices all inclusive.”

