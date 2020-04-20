Energy competition is heating up in New South Wales, where fast-growing power company Simply Energy has cut its prices to cement its place as one of the cheapest deals in town.

Customers on the Ausgrid and Endeavour networks, which covers Sydney, Wollongong and more, now have access to power deals up to a whopping 20% less than the Reference Price, which is now the second cheapest deal on Canstar Blue’s database at the time of publishing.

The news comes on the back of recent electricity rate cuts from the likes of ReAmped Energy and Tango Energy, which have locked in their prices at 21% and 20% off the annual Reference Price on the Ausgrid network respectively.

The deal that has landed itself in the spotlight is Simply Energy’s NRMA plan, which offers members of the motoring club additional power savings in the form of a guaranteed discount.

But whilst this deal boasts the greatest savings, it is only available to NRMA members. Luckily, however, Simply Energy’s other less conditional plan on the Ausgrid network, Simply Plus, doesn’t lag far behind at 19% less than the Reference Price.

Simply Energy Prices NSW

Here are the Simply Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What does this mean for NSW power prices?

Canstar Blue Editor-in Chief, Simon Downes, said this latest move from Simply Energy could be the start of some healthy retail competition at a time when consumers need it most.

“With all that’s going on in the world right now, power bills are becoming more daunting than ever, meaning now’s the right time for the retailers to step up and lower their prices,” he said.

He added: “It’s great to see retailers such as Simply Energy make efforts to slash their prices, and it’s not far off to say that there’s a likelihood of others following suit.”

The Simply NRMA and Simply Plus plans both come with no lock-in contracts, variable rates and flexible billing options.

NSW Energy Prices

Ausgrid

Endeavour

Image credit: ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock.com